Railways Strengthens Safety Points At Level Crossing Gates After Tamil Nadu Accident

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has decided to conduct a nationwide safety inspection drive for 15 days on Level Crossing (LC) gates in block sections and it will prepare a list of conflict-prone gates, where public pressures or manhandling incidents happen, where RPF or Home Guard will be deployed to ensure the safety, daily random checks of voice recordings from non-interlocked LC gates, and voice logger system to be confirmed functional at all gates by all Divisional Railway Managers.
The decision comes in the wake of an accident at the LC gate in Tamil Nadu in which three students died and two others were injured after a passenger train rammed into a school van.
Highlighting the key points of the decision taken by the Ministry of Railways and the Railway Board, the officials said that the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed critical safety issues and directed officials to conduct inspections across the rail network.
“As per directions of the minister who reviewed LC Gate Safety and decided to take 11 key initiatives to ensure safety during the rail operation,” the officials informed.
Railway Board and other zonal officials will conduct the inspection drive, during which they will prepare a list of conflict-prone gates, where public pressures or manhandling incidents happen, so that the Railway Protection Force or Home Guard can be deployed to ensure safety.
“Daily random checks of voice recordings for non-interlocked LC gates, Voice logger system is to be confirmed functional at all non-interlocked gates by all DRMs, speed breakers, Warning boards are to be standardized and corrected at all gates, and accelerate the construction work of Limited Height Subway, Road Under Bridge, and Road Over Bridge to eliminate LC gates,” the official said.
Describing the other key points, the railway official pointed out that a CCTV system is to be provided at all the LC gates along with the necessary recording facility, which will help in confirming the actual information during the investigation after any incident.
“The power supply for the CCTV should also be made available at the LC gate. The power supply can be based on solar panels, battery back-up, and UPS in addition to commercial supply, and the installation of CCTV cameras and other facilities related to it will be completed in mission mode,” the Railway Board official said.
In addition, policy review for converting ‘Close to Road Traffic’ gates to ‘Open to Road Traffic’ gates will be done. Similarly, fast-tracking interlocking of LC gates will be completed in mission mode, following which railway PSUs may be involved for interlocking works and construction.
As per railway information, all gates above 10,000 Train Vehicle Unit (TVU) will be interlocked irrespective of ROB, RUB, and LHS plans, and interlocking will now start at 10,000 TVU, which was earlier 20,000.
