Railways Strengthens Safety Points At Level Crossing Gates After Tamil Nadu Accident

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has decided to conduct a nationwide safety inspection drive for 15 days on Level Crossing (LC) gates in block sections and it will prepare a list of conflict-prone gates, where public pressures or manhandling incidents happen, where RPF or Home Guard will be deployed to ensure the safety, daily random checks of voice recordings from non-interlocked LC gates, and voice logger system to be confirmed functional at all gates by all Divisional Railway Managers.

The decision comes in the wake of an accident at the LC gate in Tamil Nadu in which three students died and two others were injured after a passenger train rammed into a school van.

Highlighting the key points of the decision taken by the Ministry of Railways and the Railway Board, the officials said that the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed critical safety issues and directed officials to conduct inspections across the rail network.

“As per directions of the minister who reviewed LC Gate Safety and decided to take 11 key initiatives to ensure safety during the rail operation,” the officials informed.

Railway Board and other zonal officials will conduct the inspection drive, during which they will prepare a list of conflict-prone gates, where public pressures or manhandling incidents happen, so that the Railway Protection Force or Home Guard can be deployed to ensure safety.

“Daily random checks of voice recordings for non-interlocked LC gates, Voice logger system is to be confirmed functional at all non-interlocked gates by all DRMs, speed breakers, Warning boards are to be standardized and corrected at all gates, and accelerate the construction work of Limited Height Subway, Road Under Bridge, and Road Over Bridge to eliminate LC gates,” the official said.