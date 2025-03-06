ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Strengthen Fire Safety Measures In Trains After Purulia Incident

New Delhi: "The railways advised taking necessary measures to ensure fire safety in trains following a fire incident near Purulia. Speaking on the issue, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railways, Shashikant Tripathi, told ETV Bharat, 'After every incident, the railways issue advisories to its staff to follow safety measures and ensure all aspects are checked in the coaches.'"

Responding to a query about Data findings during the inspection of fire safety, Tripathi informed that it is an official matter and the railway does not share it with anybody.

“The railways always keep checking the fire safety norms at various levels, daily checking at workshops after trips, officials visit and check the system within a set period after that senior officers also conduct safety norms monthly or whenever it is required.”

Elaborating on the fire safety issue, CPRO of North West Railways, Captain Shashi Kiran told ETV Bharat, “Fire safety is railways priority following that trains are inspected and checked fire norms after every trip. The maintenance staff mainly check AC coaches as there are so many electrical fittings, including AC and others, but other coaches are also inspected regularly. These maintenance manuals follow and check every section so they don’t keep particular data about day-to-day checking.”

“In the recently manufactured coaches, there are already smoke detections fitted which help to detect any fire and smoke. In fact, some modern smoke detectors are enabled to apply breaks if it detects smoke in the coach.”

In a meeting with railway officials recently, Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager of South Central Railways, instructed to observe all fire safety precautions, including fire safety audits, and maintenance of equipment to prevent any fire incidents in the railway.

Jain further advised to review the maintenance of ACs and water coolers in stations and trains, any defects found should be repaired immediately without delay. And advised the officials to adhere to all guidelines and carry out regular safety drives to educate on-field staff to avert untoward incidents or unsafe conditions.