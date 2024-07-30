Railways Steps up Focus on Safety & Security of Women Passengers

New Delhi : Indian Railways has focused on the safety of travellers, especially women passengers who travel alone by long-distance trains, said Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

He said about 245 dedicated teams of women Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have been deployed across the rail network.

As per railways, the deployment of RPF staff including women RPF personnel in trains or at stations is decided based on the vulnerability of the concerned trains or sections, timing, location of the area, threat perception of the hinterland, and analysis of past crime data among others. However, the deployment of RPF staff is assessed regularly and as per existing strength, optimum deployment is made in trains or at stations for the prevention of crime in Railways in coordination with GRP.

To provide safety and security to the women travellers across the rail network, women RPF personnel are deployed for duties like train escorting, and passenger and station security under the Meri Saheli initiative. On an average daily, 245 dedicated teams have been deployed engaging more than 700 female RPF personnel to provide safety and security to women passengers throughout their journey, Vaishnaw said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

The total number of people travelling by Railways in all zones on an average daily was 18.4 million in the year 2023-24. “During the financial year 2023-24, in the reserved segment, women passengers constituted approximately 36 per cent of total passengers. In the unreserved segment, the gender of the passengers is not captured, Vaishnaw informed.

Currently, out of 63051 personnel on roll, 5900 are women personnel which contribute 9.36 per cent of the force’s strength which is highest among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in India. RPF Posts are operational at more than 750 railway stations where mostly women RPF personnel are posted, the Minister said.

The deployment of RPF personnel including women RPF personnel is dynamic and keeps changing from time to time. Specially trained to ensure safety and provide assistance to female passengers in distress, they create a secure environment for travellers. Steps are taken to promote women's empowerment and address the needs of women personnel while performing their duties, the Ministry of Railways earlier said.

Railways have several systems to address the concerns of women's security such as the Meri Saheli initiative, Operation Matrishakti, Operation Against Human Trafficking, Operation Nanhe Farishtey and Operation Dignity.