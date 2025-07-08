ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Steps To Provide Audio-Visual Road Learning For Loco Pilots

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: In a bid to support and empower Loco Pilots to run smooth rail operations, the railway has undertaken several forward-looking initiatives, including modern tools and technologies. Emphasis has been laid on audio-visual road learning, enabling loco pilots to familiarize themselves with critical route features through immersive digital modules, thereby enhancing route knowledge and operational safety.

Highlighting the benefits of an audio-visual road learning system, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway, told ETV Bharat, “This system will help loco pilots to understand new routes and their important points like curbs on route, gates, signals, and stations. Currently, newly shifted loco pilots have to visit the route with the incumbent driver several times to get its proper idea to become familiar with the route.”

“The current system takes more time to understand the routes but new modern technology reduces the time as well as saves loco pilots time from physically visiting the area several times,” Sharma said.

The new audio-visual method also helps to run safe and secure train operations as it already provides information about curves, tunnels, hill areas, signals, and stations to the loco pilots that ensure the safety, punctuality and smooth operations of train services.

“Recognising loco pilots’ contribution to rail safety and performance, the railway has adopted a range of focused initiatives to strengthen the working environment and enhance the operational readiness of its running staff, particularly loco drivers. To further support staff well-being, the railway has introduced family counselling sessions to address personal and professional stress, which will boost morale and contribute to improved focus and efficiency on duty,” the railway officials informed.