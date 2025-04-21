Railways Seeks Feedback From Passengers For setting AC EMU Timetable

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Aiming to provide better train services to the majority of the passengers and enhance amenities, Southern Railway, which is the third zone to receive new Air Conditioned EMU services, has sought feedback from passengers and asked them to share their feedback for setting a timetable and more facilities in suburban trains.

Describing the passengers' issue, a senior official of the Southern Railway told ETV Bharat, "Southern zone has recently received AC EMU rake for suburban passengers that is run thrice in a day (morning, afternoon, and evening) but several passengers are demanding to set time schedule as per their convenience, while some are supporting present time table. Subsequently, the Southern Railway has asked the passengers to share their feedback regarding the issue."

"The timetable will be fixed after receiving all the feedback from the passengers. It will be set as per the majority of the passengers’ demand and desire as per shared total feedback,” the railway official informed.

The modern AC EMU rake, equipped with better facilities for passengers like automatic doors, passenger information systems, CCTV cameras, and well-marked entry or exit points, is significantly enhancing passenger comfort.

As per the Railways, Southern is the third zone after Central and Western, which have received AC EMU service for suburban passengers with modern facilities. Now it encourages all rail users to actively share their inputs through WhatsApp or by filling the Feedback Form to help optimise service timings for convenience and efficiency for the passengers.

"Rail users can share their suggestions through a dedicated WhatsApp number 6374713251which is earmarked exclusively for collecting suggestions. Only messages will be accepted on the number. However, voice calls and voice messages are not permitted on it. Similarly, passengers may also register their feedback through the Feedback Form," said M. Senthamil Selvan, Chief Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway.

The railway encourages all passengers to actively share their inputs to help optimise service timings for greater convenience and efficiency.

The maiden service of AC EMU trains in the Southern Railway has commenced from Friday, aiming to provide a hassle-free pleasant travel experience for the passengers. The AC EMU service was first introduced in the Mumbai suburban and witnessed steady patronage among commuters, especially office-goers and women travellers. Following its success, the AC EMU service has been introduced in Chennai suburban, which registers high footfall. The service will be a boon for commuters during the peak hours and the hot and humid weather conditions, A. Elumalai, Public Relations Officer, Chennai Division, pointed out.

Similarly, the Indian Railways introduced 14 new AC local train services last week on the Main Line of the Central Railway to boost passenger comfort. These additional trains have increased the total number of AC services on the Main Line from 66 to 80 on weekdays, offering a more comfortable travel experience to passengers during Mumbai’s intense weather conditions.

"The new AC services will replace existing non-AC services, maintaining the total suburban service count at 1810 daily. These services will operate Monday to Saturday with corresponding services continuing to run with non-AC rakes on Sunday and designated holidays," Central Railway officials said.

Informing about the AC EMU trains, a Western Railway official told ETV Bharat, “A total of 109 AC EMU trains are in operation in the Western zone. Around 13 new AC EMUs were recently added to existing trains."