Railways Seeks Family Support To Ease Loco Pilots' Stress During Duty Hours

New Delhi: The Indian Railways is organising counseling seminars for Loco Pilots (LPs), Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) and their family members in a bid to ensure smooth, safe and efficient operations of all types of trains. The initiative aims to highlight the importance of mental peace and well-being with adequate rest hours at home, which officials cited would help the train LPs and ALPs remain stress-free and alert while on duty.

Explaining the objective of the seminar, Shashikant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway told ETV Bharat, "The railway conducts counseling or seminar for family members to sensitise and explain about Loco Pilots and Assistant Loco Pilots' odd duty hours and challenges they face while on duty. In the counseling, the family members are made aware about the importance of mental peace and rest for a LP and ALP. We urge family members to ensure a calm and cool environment at home for LP or ALP so that they can maintain their focus during duty hours."

Loco Pilot Ram Sharan said, "Initially, we were told that a Chief Loco Pilot would visit our houses and sensitise our family members about our odd duties but several LPs and ALPs refused it and asked the authorities to hold a seminar at railway office and invite LPs and ALPs with their family members where both parties (officials and family members) get a chance for question-answer session. I hope authorities will hold such types of seminars for us."

UC Joshi, General Manager of North Central Railway, emphasised the need for significant improvement in the crew monitoring and counseling system through safety seminars and family seminars.

Speaking on the issue, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, CPRO, Northern Railway told ETV Bharat, "The railway often invites LPs, ALPs and their family members and holds discussion over several issues. In fact, the authorities have shared with them several contact numbers of concerned persons so that they can keep in touch with them in case of any issue."

Highlighting the challenges during work-life balance, Ashima, an Assistant Loco Pilot, told ETV Bharat, "I remember that authorities had issued a similar letter some time back. What's crucial is that if a person comes home after being on LP or ALP duty for two days, then s/he will have to manage pending works at home too. What will they do in such a situation? Household tasks, outside activities and social life, one is supposed to manage all of these within a time slot of 24 hours."

On the other hand, the Railways has directed that frequent and intensive inspections of important assets be carried out by officers to ensure improvements and timely training to the LPs to accept challenges for operation of trains at 160 kmph which is to be implemented soon.

Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, North Central Railway, Yatendra Kumar said, "Focused and structured training of newly recruited ALPs should be imparted. Technical upgradation and regular interaction and counselling with the crew will help in achieving Mission Zero Accident."

"The Railways is upgrading the system to increase the train speed upto 160 kmph for which it has installed Kavach 4.0. Moreover, training is being provided to LPs in this regard," CPRO Tripathi said.

Also Read

Surveillance Cameras To Be Installed At Railway Crossing Gates For Reducing Human Errors, Minimise Accidents