Railways Safety Measures Helped To Reduce Train Accidents

New Delhi: Various safety measures taken by the Indian Railways have helped to reduce the number of accidents which has recorded a decline from 135 in 2014-15 to 40 in 2023-24, and train accidents happened 1711 in 2004-14 which was an average 171 per annum that has declined to 678 in the period of 2014-24 which is average 68 per annum.

Another data showing improved safety in train operations is Accidents Per Million Train Kilometer (APMTKM) which has reduced from 0.11 in 2014-15 to 0.03 in 2023-24 indicating an improvement of around 73 per cent during this period, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed.

In the 1711 train accidents, 904 deaths occurred while 3155 persons sustained injuries in the period of 2004 to 14. It has declined in 678 accidents, deaths were reported 748 and injured 2087 persons in the period of 2014 to 24, as per Lok Sabha data.

Indian Railways has taken various safety measures to enhance security during train operations.

Electrical and Electronic Interlocking:

These interlocking Systems with the centralised operation of points and signals have been provided at 6,608 stations up to October 31 this year to reduce accidents due to human failure.

Interlocking of Level Crossing:

The LC gates have been provided at 11,053 level Crossing Gates up to October 31 this year to enhance safety at these gates. Complete Track Circuiting of stations to enhance safety by verification of track occupancy by electrical means has been provided at 6,619 stations up to October 3.