Railways Runs Five Diesel Special Joyrides Toy Trains To Cater Tourists

New Delhi: In a bid to provide more space and accommodate an influx of foreign and national tourists to visit the UNESCO World Heritage site during the summer season, the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway has decided to operate five Special Diesel Joyride trains between Darjeeling and Ghum.

Speaking about Joyride trains, Director Darjeeling Himalayan Railways told ETV Bharat, “The DHR has decided to extend five more Special Diesel Joyride train operations on the same route till July 15. Currently, four steam and four diesel trains are already operational to cater for the people, but due to increasing tourist footfall, five more trains will be made operational during the summer season.”

As per the Director of DHR, the railway has extended the operation of five Special Diesel Joyride trains to accommodate the maximum number of tourists during the peak season. Train No. 02546 (Darjeeling–Ghum–Darjeeling) will continue to operate until July 15. Additionally, the services of Train Nos. 02547, 02548, 02549 and 02550 (Darjeeling–Ghum–Darjeeling) Special Diesel Joyrides have also been extended and will continue the extended services till July 15.

The DHR official said the operation of Diesel Special Joyride Special train services will add to the tourists' and passengers' experience of enjoying the beauty of hills and the Darjeeling Himalayans.

“Special joyrides will be run under the toy train service of DHR between Darjeeling and Ghum on a daily basis to cater for the tourists as well as passengers who rush to watch the beauty of the hills and the Darjeeling area during this season. DHR is receiving good response from tourists as all rides are running full,” the Director informed.

Train Schedule:

A total of 13 trains (4 steam and 9 diesel) run between Darjeeling and Ghum. It starts with joyrides to run 7:15 hours, 9:30 hours, 11:30 hours, 13:30 hours, and 15:30 hours.