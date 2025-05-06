Railways Revise Train Timings And Schedules Across Several Zones: Check Before You Travel

New Delhi: If you have a train ticket for an upcoming trip, make sure to check the accurate train schedule on the railway's official website or app before heading to the station. The railways have advised passengers to plan their travel accordingly, as several zones are set to implement revised timings starting next week.
According to Northeast Frontier Railway, revised timetables for certain trains will be implemented from May 11. Meanwhile, Central Railway will introduce the “Monsoon Time Table” for trains terminating at or operating on the Konkan Railway, effective from June 15. Additionally, East Coast Railway has issued a terminal change notice along with a revised schedule for some trains, which will come into effect from May 12.
The South Western Railway has already revised the timings of Malgudi Express and passenger trains from this week. There are different reasons for revising the train schedule at various zones.
Highlighting the reasons for revising the schedule, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, NF Railway, told ETV Bharat, “The new revised schedule will be implemented from May 11 for some trains. NF Railway has already revised the timetable of over 50 Express/ Mail trains from January to May.”
“The reason for changing the time schedule is upgraded infrastructure and reduce the travel journey vary 10 minutes to 2 hours as several crossing gates have been removed, signals have been upgraded by installing modern computerised ones, and doubling the tracks which have helped to improve train speed and cut short travel time to reach destination stations,” Sharma informed.
The railways have advised travellers before starting their journey to check the details of routes, stoppages and timings of the trains, which are available at the IRCTC website and the railway’s authentic app, the Central Railway officials said.
Revised Time Schedule
1 Train No 22149 - Ernakulam Junction to Pune will depart from Ernakulam at 2:15 hrs instead of 5:15 hrs.
2 Train No 22655 -Ernakulam to Hazrat Nizamuddin will depart from Ernakulam at 2:15 hrs instead of 5:15 hrs.
3 Train No 10107 -Madgaon to Mangaluru Central Express will depart from Madgaon at 4:40 hrs instead of 4:00 hrs.
4 Train No 22659 –Thiruvananthapuram North to Yog Nagri Rishikesh will depart from Thiruvananthapuram North at 4:50 hrs instead of 9:10 hrs.
5 Train No 12217 -Thiruvananthapuram North to Chandigarh will depart from Thiruvananthapuram North at 4:50 hrs instead of 9:10 hrs.
6 Train No 12483 -Thiruvananthapuram North to Amritsar will depart from Thiruvananthapuram North at 4:50 hrs instead of 9:10 hrs.
7 Train No 19577 -Tirunelveli to Hapa Express will depart from Tirunelveli at 5:05 hrs instead of 8:00 hrs.
8 Train No 20923 -Tirunelveli to Gandhidham will depart from Tirunelveli at 5:05 hrs instead of 8:00 hrs.
9 Train No 50104 -Ratnagiri to Diva will depart from Ratnagiri at 5:40 hrs instead of 5:35 hrs.
10 Train No 12202 -Thiruvananthapuram North to LTT will depart from Thiruvananthapuram North at 7:45 hrs instead of 9:10 hrs.
11 Train No 22413 –Madgaon to Hazrat Nizamuddin will depart from Madgaon at 8:00 hrs instead of 10:00 hrs.
12 Train No 10104 –Madgaon to Mumbai CSMT will depart from Madgaon at 8:30 hrs instead of 9:15 hrs.
13 Train No 10106 -Sawantwadi Road to Diva will depart from Sawantwadi at 8.40 hrs instead of 8.25 hrs.
14 Train No 20931 –Thiruvananthapuram North to Indore will depart from Thiruvananthapuram North at 9:10 hrs instead of 11:15 hrs.
15 Train No 20909 -Thiruvananthapuram North to Porbandar will depart from Thiruvananthapuram North at 9:10 hrs instead of 11:15 hrs.
16 Train No 22907 -Madgaon to Hapa will depart from Madgaon at 10:00 hrs instead of 10:40 hrs.
17 Train No. 12449 -Madgaon to Chandigarh will depart from Madgaon at 10:00 hrs instead of 11:20 hrs.
18 Train No 12617 -Ernakulam Junction to Hazrat Nizamuddin will depart from Ernakulam at 10:30 hrs instead of 13:25 hrs.
19 Train No 11100 -Madgaon to LTT Mumbai will depart from Madgaon at 11.30 hrs instead of 12.30 hrs.
20 Train No. 12052 -Madgaon to Mumbai CSMT will depart from Madgaon at 12:00 hrs instead of 15:05 hrs.
21 Train No 22230 -Madgaon to Mumbai CSMT-Vande Bharat Express will depart from Madgaon at 12.20 hrs instead of 14.40 hrs.
22 Train No 12620 -Madgaon to LTT Mumbai will depart from Madgaon at 12:45 hrs instead of 14:20 hrs.
23 Train No 22120 -Madgaon to Mumbai CSMT will depart from Madgaon at 12:50 hrs instead of 15:35 hrs.
24 Train No 22116 -Karmali to LTT Mumbai will depart from Karmali at 13.40 hrs instead of 14.10 hrs.
25 Train No 10216 -Ernakulam Junction to Madgaon Weekly SF Express will depart from Ernakulam Junction at 13.25 hrs instead of 10.40 hrs
26 Train No 22476 -Coimbatore to Hisar will depart from Coimbatore at 13.30 hrs instead of 14.55 hrs.
27 Train No 12431 -Thiruvananthapuram Central to Hazrat Nizamuddin - will depart from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 14.40 hrs instead of 19.15 hrs.
28 Train No 56616 -Madgaon to Mangaluru Central Passenger will depart from Mangaluru at 14.15 hrs instead of 14:10 hrs.
29 Train No 12134 -Mangaluru Junction to CSMT Mumbai will depart from Mangaluru Junction at 16.35 instead of 14.00.
30 Train No 20645 -Madgaon to Mangaluru Central -Vande Bharat Express will depart from Madgaon at 17.35 hrs instead of 18.10 hrs.
31 Train No 11004 - Sawantwadi Road to Dadar will depart from Sawantwadi Road at 17.55 hrs instead of 20.00 hrs.
32 Train No 20112 -Madgaon to Mumbai CSMT will depart from Madgaon at 18.00 hrs instead of 19.00 hrs.
33 Train No 50107 - Sawantwadi Road to Madgaon will depart from Sawantwadi Road at 18.50 hrs instead of 18.35 hrs.
34 Train No 12977 -Ernakulam to Ajmer will depart from Ernakulam at 18.50 hrs instead of 20.25 hrs.
35 Train No. 10215 -Madgaon to Ernakulam will depart from Ernakulam at 21.00 hrs instead of 19.30 hrs.
36 Train No 22653 -Thiruvananthapuram Central to Hazrat Nizamuddin will depart from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 22.00 hrs (Friday) instead of 00.50 hrs (Saturday).
Change in Days of Operation during Monsoon
- Train No 22229 from CSMT–Madgaon, originally running six days a week (Monday to Sunday except Friday), will run Monday, Wednesday and Friday (Tri-weekly) during monsoon from June 16 to October 20.
- Train No 22230 from Madgaon to CSMT, originally running six days a week (Monday to Sunday except Friday), will run Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday (Tri-weekly) during monsoon from June 17 to October 19.
- Train No. 22119 from CSMT to Madgaon, originally running five days a week (Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday), will run Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday (Tri-weekly) from June 17 to October 18.
- Train No. 22120 from Madgaon to CSMT, originally running five days a week (except Monday and Thursday), will run on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday (Tri-weekly) from June 18 to October 19.
- Train No 11099 from LTT to Madgaon, running four days a week (Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday), will operate on Friday and Sunday (Bi-weekly) from June 15 to October 19.
- Train No 11100 from Madgaon to LTT, running four days a week (Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) will run on Saturday and Monday (Bi-weekly) from June 16 to October 20.