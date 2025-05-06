ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Revise Train Timings And Schedules Across Several Zones: Check Before You Travel

New Delhi: If you have a train ticket for an upcoming trip, make sure to check the accurate train schedule on the railway's official website or app before heading to the station. The railways have advised passengers to plan their travel accordingly, as several zones are set to implement revised timings starting next week.

According to Northeast Frontier Railway, revised timetables for certain trains will be implemented from May 11. Meanwhile, Central Railway will introduce the “Monsoon Time Table” for trains terminating at or operating on the Konkan Railway, effective from June 15. Additionally, East Coast Railway has issued a terminal change notice along with a revised schedule for some trains, which will come into effect from May 12.

The South Western Railway has already revised the timings of Malgudi Express and passenger trains from this week. There are different reasons for revising the train schedule at various zones.

Highlighting the reasons for revising the schedule, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, NF Railway, told ETV Bharat, “The new revised schedule will be implemented from May 11 for some trains. NF Railway has already revised the timetable of over 50 Express/ Mail trains from January to May.”

“The reason for changing the time schedule is upgraded infrastructure and reduce the travel journey vary 10 minutes to 2 hours as several crossing gates have been removed, signals have been upgraded by installing modern computerised ones, and doubling the tracks which have helped to improve train speed and cut short travel time to reach destination stations,” Sharma informed.

The railways have advised travellers before starting their journey to check the details of routes, stoppages and timings of the trains, which are available at the IRCTC website and the railway’s authentic app, the Central Railway officials said.

Revised Time Schedule

1 Train No 22149 - Ernakulam Junction to Pune will depart from Ernakulam at 2:15 hrs instead of 5:15 hrs.

2 Train No 22655 -Ernakulam to Hazrat Nizamuddin will depart from Ernakulam at 2:15 hrs instead of 5:15 hrs.

3 Train No 10107 -Madgaon to Mangaluru Central Express will depart from Madgaon at 4:40 hrs instead of 4:00 hrs.

4 Train No 22659 –Thiruvananthapuram North to Yog Nagri Rishikesh will depart from Thiruvananthapuram North at 4:50 hrs instead of 9:10 hrs.

5 Train No 12217 -Thiruvananthapuram North to Chandigarh will depart from Thiruvananthapuram North at 4:50 hrs instead of 9:10 hrs.

6 Train No 12483 -Thiruvananthapuram North to Amritsar will depart from Thiruvananthapuram North at 4:50 hrs instead of 9:10 hrs.

7 Train No 19577 -Tirunelveli to Hapa Express will depart from Tirunelveli at 5:05 hrs instead of 8:00 hrs.

8 Train No 20923 -Tirunelveli to Gandhidham will depart from Tirunelveli at 5:05 hrs instead of 8:00 hrs.

9 Train No 50104 -Ratnagiri to Diva will depart from Ratnagiri at 5:40 hrs instead of 5:35 hrs.

10 Train No 12202 -Thiruvananthapuram North to LTT will depart from Thiruvananthapuram North at 7:45 hrs instead of 9:10 hrs.

11 Train No 22413 –Madgaon to Hazrat Nizamuddin will depart from Madgaon at 8:00 hrs instead of 10:00 hrs.

12 Train No 10104 –Madgaon to Mumbai CSMT will depart from Madgaon at 8:30 hrs instead of 9:15 hrs.

13 Train No 10106 -Sawantwadi Road to Diva will depart from Sawantwadi at 8.40 hrs instead of 8.25 hrs.

14 Train No 20931 –Thiruvananthapuram North to Indore will depart from Thiruvananthapuram North at 9:10 hrs instead of 11:15 hrs.

15 Train No 20909 -Thiruvananthapuram North to Porbandar will depart from Thiruvananthapuram North at 9:10 hrs instead of 11:15 hrs.