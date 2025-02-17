ETV Bharat / bharat

Maha Kumbh Rush: Railways Readies Special Arrangements For Passengers At Ranchi Station

Ranchi: Following the death of 18 people at a stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station and the ruckus at the Ranchi Railway Station as passengers failed to board an overcrowded Swarn Jayanti Express, DGP Anurag Gupta has called a virtual meeting at 4 pm on Monday to deliberate on a special ticket-checking campaign for the last minute rush of Maha Kumbh devotees.

Ranchi Zonal IG and Range DIGs of Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Chaibasa, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Palamu, Garhwa, Deoghar, Koderma, SSP and SP of Ramgarh SSP as well as SPs of Jamshedpur and Dhanbad will attend the meeting.

"There was a sudden crowd on Sunday. Due to this, some passengers missed the train. Keeping this in mind, such passengers were offered another train. A total of 20 passengers expressed their desire to avail alternative train. Keeping their request, the railway sent 20 passengers to Banaras by Visakhapatnam-Banaras Express (18611). No passenger has claimed for refunds and if any passenger claims to have missed the train due to the crowd, then the amount of the ticket will be reimbursed," Ranchi Railway Division DRM, Jasmit Singh Bindra, told ETV Bharat.

Bindra said special preparations have been made on Monday for crowd management. A special team of officers along with the RPF has been deployed at Hatia and Ranchi railway stations to ensure those without reservations don't board the sleeper or AC coaches.

"Ticket checking will be done with promptness and the arrangements at Hatia and Ranchi are being monitored through CCTV cameras," he added.