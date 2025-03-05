Railways, Punjab Police To Crack Down On Drug Peddlers Encroaching Land

New Delhi: Amid reports of drug peddlers encroaching Railway land in bordering areas of Punjab to operate illegal activities, Railways is planning to crack down on them in collaboration with Punjab Police.
The Railways has provided a list of 32 such plots grabbed by people who often run illegal activities there. Bulldozer action has already been taken against nine such illegal structures statewide, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jaskiranjeet Singh Teja said.
The action has been conducted on request of the Railways, which sought police assistance to remove the illegal structures of two persons who face multiple cases under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Teja said.
As per police, the authorities confirmed that the land rightfully belongs to the Railways and had been unlawfully occupied.
The Punjab Police will soon be equipped with modern technology to intercept transborder drug trafficking as this move will significantly strengthen the government’s initiative.
The administrative officers have been directed to prepare a roadmap for complete action against drug peddlers, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Punjab Cabinet Minister, said.
The Punjab government is planning to hold meetings with senior BSF officials on drug trafficking incidents, especially from neighbouring country, the minister stated.
The Engineering Department, with the support of RPF/NFR, a few weeks ago, undertook a large-scale eviction operation under Northeast Frontier Railway, resulting in the dismantling of 60–70 unauthorised structures. This major step reinforces NFR’s continuous efforts to safeguard railway property from illegal occupation, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, NFR earlier said.
Government data states:
Over 6,500 major and 45,000 minor drug peddlers have been arrested in the last three years and more than 30,000 cases have been registered under the NDPS Act since 2022. Over 10,000 police personnel who were under scanner were also transferred.
Drug traffickers’ property worth Rs 612 crore has been seized as compared to Rs 142 crore confiscated by the previous government. Also, around 1,128 kg of heroin has been recovered as of now whereas the previous government had seized 197 kg.