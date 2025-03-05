ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways, Punjab Police To Crack Down On Drug Peddlers Encroaching Land

New Delhi: Amid reports of drug peddlers encroaching Railway land in bordering areas of Punjab to operate illegal activities, Railways is planning to crack down on them in collaboration with Punjab Police.

The Railways has provided a list of 32 such plots grabbed by people who often run illegal activities there. Bulldozer action has already been taken against nine such illegal structures statewide, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jaskiranjeet Singh Teja said.

The action has been conducted on request of the Railways, which sought police assistance to remove the illegal structures of two persons who face multiple cases under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Teja said.

As per police, the authorities confirmed that the land rightfully belongs to the Railways and had been unlawfully occupied.

The Punjab Police will soon be equipped with modern technology to intercept transborder drug trafficking as this move will significantly strengthen the government’s initiative.

The administrative officers have been directed to prepare a roadmap for complete action against drug peddlers, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Punjab Cabinet Minister, said.