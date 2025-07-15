Railways Prepares DPR To Extend Rail Service Upto Myanmar Border

By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: The Railways is planning to extend its services from Sairang in Mizoram to the Myanmar Border. For this purpose, a survey on a 223 km stretch is being done, and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared to check feasibility, which will be submitted to the ministry soon.
Highlighting the railway development work, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway, told ETV Bharat, “The Railways has already developed a rail link from Bairabi to Sairang (51.38 km), which provides direct rail connectivity to the State capital Aizawl for the first time. Now, the railway is planning to extend it up to the Myanmar Border."
“This project will ease the military movement through trains. Currently, security personnel have to travel by road, which takes a long time to reach their points, but direct rail connectivity will reduce travel time and provide a comfortable journey to them,” he said.
JS Vadbaiya, who works in Aizawl, told ETV Bharat, “Developing rail links provides so much relief to us as I have been living here for several years, but in the absence of trains, we were totally dependent on road transport, which took at least 12-13 hours to reach Assam. But the train has reduced the time between Aizawl and Assam by half.”
From a tourism point of view, Sharma added, “The rail link connectivity from Bairabi to Sairang and further extension up to the Myanmar border will help to boost the tourism sector in the state because National as well as International tourists will get direct travel facility to reach Aizawl. Currently, they reach here by road transport or air services. Rail link will bring direct benefits to the Mizoram people through improved transportation and accessibility.”
“This connectivity not only boosts the growing tourism sector but will generate employment opportunities and promote small business growth near stations and goods sheds,” he added.
Developing rail connectivity in the region will help to grow the State economically. “Growing rail links will definitely stimulate commercial activities and economic development in the region,” CPRO Sharma added.
The rail connectivity is expected to significantly enhance passenger and freight movement, stimulate socio-economic growth, and fulfil a long-standing aspiration of the people of Mizoram to see trains arriving in the heart of their capital.
John, another resident of Mizoram, told ETV Bharat, “The rail connectivity will definitely improve our life as it will help to reduce commodity prices, which are transported from other states. If I talk about benefits, rail connectivity will make Mizoram people’s life easy by saving time to reach other states, and establish direct connectivity with other parts of the country.”
