Railways Prepares DPR To Extend Rail Service Upto Myanmar Border

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: The Railways is planning to extend its services from Sairang in Mizoram to the Myanmar Border. For this purpose, a survey on a 223 km stretch is being done, and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared to check feasibility, which will be submitted to the ministry soon.

Highlighting the railway development work, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway, told ETV Bharat, “The Railways has already developed a rail link from Bairabi to Sairang (51.38 km), which provides direct rail connectivity to the State capital Aizawl for the first time. Now, the railway is planning to extend it up to the Myanmar Border."

“This project will ease the military movement through trains. Currently, security personnel have to travel by road, which takes a long time to reach their points, but direct rail connectivity will reduce travel time and provide a comfortable journey to them,” he said.

JS Vadbaiya, who works in Aizawl, told ETV Bharat, “Developing rail links provides so much relief to us as I have been living here for several years, but in the absence of trains, we were totally dependent on road transport, which took at least 12-13 hours to reach Assam. But the train has reduced the time between Aizawl and Assam by half.”

From a tourism point of view, Sharma added, “The rail link connectivity from Bairabi to Sairang and further extension up to the Myanmar border will help to boost the tourism sector in the state because National as well as International tourists will get direct travel facility to reach Aizawl. Currently, they reach here by road transport or air services. Rail link will bring direct benefits to the Mizoram people through improved transportation and accessibility.”