Railways Planning To Run Over 900 Special Trains For Kumbh Mela: Officials

New Delhi: Indian Railways has been preparing for the forthcoming Kumbh Mela 2025. The railways are expecting around 30 crore devotees to visit the Mela following that it is working on a plan to run more than 900 Special Mela trains for devotees across India, senior Railway officials said.

Giving details of the Mela preparation plan, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), North Eastern Railways, informed the Railways has already started its preparation for the safe movement of devotees during the Kumbh Mela and a movement plan has been prepared in collaboration with various departments of the Uttar Pradesh government and the Centre.

Reviewing the preparation, Railway Board Chairperson Jaya Verma Sinha, on Tuesday inspected the progress of works and action plan with officials of various zones. She instructed the officials that the action plan has to be implemented for the convenience of passengers in the upcoming Kumbh Mela which will be organised at Sangam in Prayagraj.

The Railways are working on the number of employees required for crowd management during the Mela and how they will work in case of any emergency, the officials said.

As per Railway officials, in view of providing strict security and safety at the stations, a large number of screens will be installed in the control tower to keep the vigil to avert any untoward incidents. The Railway Board has instructed the officials to install high-quality equipment for making announcements in the crowd.

To provide better facilities to the devotees, the Railways will set up additional shelters, restrooms, toilet centres, booking counters, food stalls, water booths, electric lighting systems, CCTV cameras, a control room for monitoring, medical booths and security posts, Singh said.

Informing about infrastructures, the CPRO said the reconstruction work of the Civil Lines side is going on at a fast pace and it will be completed before the Mela. Along with this, the construction work on the city side is likely to be completed. With all these preparations, Railways is fully committed to making the event of Kumbh a success.

The Railway officials said the infrastructure of Prayagraj and nearby stations is being strengthened. New Underpasses and Over Bridges are also being constructed for the passengers to avoid any inconvenience during the Mela, they added.