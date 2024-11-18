Passengers Pour Out Their Owes on 'Delay' of Trains Caused by Foggy Conditions, Low Visibility

New Delhi: Passengers express their concerns over delay in trains due to low visibility conditions caused by fog and air pollution in several parts of northern India. Because of this, over 50 trains, both regular and special, ran behind schedule by to 6 to 8 hours till Monday afternoon.

Delay of trains leads to chaos among travellers who are at the receiving end of this foggy condition. They have to bear several inconveniences at the stations.

Expressing his anguish, Gaffar Ali, a passenger, told ETV Bharat, "The train was supposed to depart in the morning but 7 hours have already passed but we are still waiting for it. It is running behind the schedule due to the thick fog in the air."

Showing the similar sentiment, another traveller, Sandeep Bhardwaj, told ETV Bharat, "I have a ticket to go to Kashi Vishwanath but my train has been rescheduled to midnight so I have to spend my time at Railway station to get train which is painful for hundreds of people as there are no sufficient number of benches to sit so we are sitting on the floor."

"Spending 8-10 hours to get trains is so problematic for passengers especially women," Bharadwaj lamented.

Another passenger, Mukesh Sharma told ETV Bharat, "The thick layer of fog and pollution have covered several parts of northern India following which trains are running late. Train delay leads inconvenience for us. I know several co-passengers have to reach in destination to attend marriage function but they are already late at least 6-8 hours but there is no sign of train departure."

It is not the isolation situation of Delhi but several other states are facing similar situations.

"Despite having conform ticket, we have been waiting here for last 8 hours to get train. Because of delayed train, I will reach there at late night where I will not get proper transport to reach my home," Sharma said.

Elaborating about railways preparation, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway told ETV Bharat, "The railway has been sending advance message to passengers about train delay and its rescheduled timing so that they don't face any problem."

"Extra staff has already been deployed to clean and maintain trains to make ready for further departure purpose which has reduced put back time and all necessary arrangements are being done to operate smooth trains," Upadhyay said.