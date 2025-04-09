Railways Offers Cash Rewards To 'Unique Travel Experiences' Penned By Train Passengers

New Delhi: To connect with the passengers and cherish their memorable experiences during their train travel, the Railway Board has initiated a step and asked travellers to pen down and share their unique travel experiences on trains. The railways expects this initiative to get firsthand feedback and extend better services.

According to railway officials, the railway is going to provide an opportunity to unfold passengers’ journey experiences through this platform. If the railways finds an interesting and original write up then it will give a cash award to passengers for their best writeups.

“It is an initiative of the Railway Board and it provides a platform to share passengers’ stories. It is not mandatory to write only positive experiences but each and every experience whether it is positive or negative journey moments can be shared through writing but it should be interesting and unique to be read,” a senior railway official told ETV Bharat.

“Recently, I came to know about the railway's initiative to get passengers’ travel experience through Hindi writing. It is a good move to know travellers’ experience whether it is positive or negative. I hope the railway will learn more positive things from passengers’ experience and extend its better services further,” Mukesh Kumar, a commuter, told ETV Bharat.

“The initiative is to promote literature and writing skills among people and get to know about all aspects of train travel. It will also help railways to get firsthand experience of passengers regarding train travel which will help railways to extend its better services in future,” the official added.

As per Railway Board information, the travellers who will write their travelogues in Hindi will be awarded in cash in the first eight positions. The passengers have to write the story and explain it in 3000 to 3500 words, and mention all details including name, designation, age, address, mother tongue, mobile number and Email on a separate page along with the resume. If the writer is in government service then he/she must certify that there is no disciplinary case pending against him/her, and other persons must have to confirm that there is no criminal case pending against them, and writeup has to be sent by July 31.

“The railways is taking such an initiative to promote literature but I came to know about it just now. If the railways wants to know passengers’ travel experience, it should first make people aware of its initiative so that people like me properly write and explain everything. Currently, most of the travellers, who are interested in writing about their experience, are not aware of this opportunity,” Dr Shrikant Sharma, Book Writer, told ETV Bharat.