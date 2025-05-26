Railways On Toes To Ensure Passenger Safety In Bordering Areas

By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: In an active vigil to curb cross-border infiltration in view of national security as well as railway passengers’ safety, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has apprehended around 67 illegal migrant Bangladeshis from different stations in the northeast areas in the last four months.
After the Pahalgam terror attack, the RPF personnel along with GRP are leaving no stone unturned to provide safety to the passengers at stations and in trains.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Office, Northeast Frontier Railway said, "Railways is on toes to ensure safety of passengers and RPF has arrested many Bangladeshis and Rohingyas for attempting to enter into India illegally."
The trends of infiltration cases and arrests in last four months show 4 cases were registered in January, 4 in February, 7 in March, and 11 in April. However, 11 people were apprehended in Jan, 8 in February, 19 in March, and 29 in April month.
"Among the affected locations, Agartala, Badarpur, and Karimganj railway stations have emerged as the most vulnerable and frequently targeted points for illegal migrant’s movement and detection," Sharma pointed out.
"These stations continue to be focal points due to their proximity to international borders, inter-state connectivity and high volume of passenger traffic. The main infiltration points are Sonamura- Comilla Indo Bangladesh Border, and Bishalgarh- Madhupur Indo Bangladesh Border Areas," he added.
RPF has continued its vigilant and coordinated action against the infiltration of illegal foreign nationals through the railway network.
In alignment with its commitment towards national security and travellers' safety, RPF has successfully apprehended multiple Bangladeshi nationals and their Indian accomplices during April and May.
These actions are part of an intensified effort to prevent the misuse of railway routes by illegal migrants and human traffickers, the railway official said.
Between May 1 to 16, RPF apprehended a total of 6 Indian agents in separate operations. The most significant action occurred on May 16, when RPF in Agartala, alongwith SIB/Badarpur and BSF/AHTU, apprehended 2 Bangladeshi nationals (1 male and 1 female) along with 4 Indian agents at Agartala railway station.
As per railway officials, all apprehended persons were handed over to respective GRP outpost for legal action under relevant Railway Act provisions.
During the month of April, RPF apprehended 32 illegal Bangladeshi migrants along with one Indian agent in separate operations conducted at Agartala, Bhanga, Dharmanagar and Karimganj railway stations.
"The RPF ensures to protect railway premises from being used as transit points for illegal activities. Security personnel work in close coordination with State Police officials and Central agencies like the BSF to prevent cross-border infiltration and trafficking through the railway network," CPRO Sharma added.