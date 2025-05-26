ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways On Toes To Ensure Passenger Safety In Bordering Areas

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: In an active vigil to curb cross-border infiltration in view of national security as well as railway passengers’ safety, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has apprehended around 67 illegal migrant Bangladeshis from different stations in the northeast areas in the last four months.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, the RPF personnel along with GRP are leaving no stone unturned to provide safety to the passengers at stations and in trains.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Office, Northeast Frontier Railway said, "Railways is on toes to ensure safety of passengers and RPF has arrested many Bangladeshis and Rohingyas for attempting to enter into India illegally."

The trends of infiltration cases and arrests in last four months show 4 cases were registered in January, 4 in February, 7 in March, and 11 in April. However, 11 people were apprehended in Jan, 8 in February, 19 in March, and 29 in April month.

"Among the affected locations, Agartala, Badarpur, and Karimganj railway stations have emerged as the most vulnerable and frequently targeted points for illegal migrant’s movement and detection," Sharma pointed out.

"These stations continue to be focal points due to their proximity to international borders, inter-state connectivity and high volume of passenger traffic. The main infiltration points are Sonamura- Comilla Indo Bangladesh Border, and Bishalgarh- Madhupur Indo Bangladesh Border Areas," he added.