Railways On Alert In Three States As Kurmi Community Calls For Indefinite Protest For ST Status
Kurmi groups have called for rail and road blockades in Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha, demanding ST status and constitutional recognition for their language.
Published : September 19, 2025 at 2:08 PM IST
Ranchi: The Kurmi tribal community, currently listed under Other Backward Classes (OBC), has called for an indefinite protest from Saturday (September 20), blocking trains and roads in eastern India to press for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and cultural recognition.
Following a day-long protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on September 6, the Kurmi community groups announced an indefinite “Rail Teka, Dahar Cheka” (Stop Railways, Block Roads) movement from tomorrow in various parts of Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha. In Jharkhand, the Totemic Kurmi Ekta Manch has extended its support for the movement.
Meanwhile, the Ranchi railway division has made preparations to deal with any emergency. The Railway Protection Force (RPF), in coordination with the state police, has prepared a plan of action.
Apart from the ST status, the Kurmis demand that the Kurmali language be included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.
More on the ‘Rail Teka, Dahar Cheka’ movement
“Rail Teka” means “stop the train”, and “Dahar Cheka” refers to “blocking roads or pathways”. In the local Jharkhand dialect, this phrase implies a movement involving both stopping train services and blocking roads. The Kurmi community are preparing to launch this very form of protest to press for what they call their “long-pending demands”.
Totemic Kurmi Vikas Morcha (TKVM) President Sheetal Ohdar told ETV Bharat that rail blockades will occur in Kolhan at Sonua, Gamharia, and Galudih, as well as in Chotanagpur at Muri, Barkakana, Gaddi, and Parasnath Chandrapura. Additionally, protests are planned at four locations in West Bengal and one in Odisha.
Outline of the movement
Suraj Mahato, a member of the Adivasi Kurmi Samaj Manch, told ETV Bharat that members of the Kurmi community will participate from every household. “Food will be prepared at the protest sites, and camps will be set up,” he said.
When asked about opposition from some tribal leaders, he responded that most of those opposing are affiliated with missionary groups and have converted to Christianity.
“They go to church and have no right to speak,” he said.
Regarding some tribal leaders, he added that they are making statements just to gain attention. He claimed that in Kolhan, the ‘Santhal’ and ‘Ho’ communities have not made any comments against their demands.
Awareness under Adivasi Kurmi Samaj
The President of the Central Committee of the Adivasi Kurmi Samaj Manch, Shashank Shekhar Mahato, announced that the rail blockade would begin at 5 AM on Saturday at Sini Railway Station in Seraikela-Kharsawan district. A letter outlining three demands has been issued, including granting ST status to the Kurmi community, the inclusion of the Kurmali language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and the implementation of the Sarna religion code.
Efforts to rally support are ongoing in the villages, even late into the night.
Shekhar Mahato stated that the Kurmi community was originally classified as a tribal group, but post-Independence, it was shifted to the OBC category as part of a conspiracy. “Hence, the agitation will continue until their demands are met,” he said.
Preparations by Ranchi Railway
The RPF Commandant Pawan Kumar told ETV Bharat that all preparations to deal with emergencies have been completed.
“Meetings have been held with state police, and joint deployment of RPF and state police personnel has been arranged at all locations where the protests are expected,” he said. “Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been imposed at protest sites. Anyone attempting to stop trains will face FIRs and legal action. He added that, for now, no changes have been made to train routes.”
Kurmi agitation began in 2022
The movement for ST status by the Kurmi community gained momentum in 2022. After the COVID-19 pandemic, protests were held at several railway stations in Jharkhand.
The movement began on September 20, 2022, and lasted for about nine days. In 2023, the protest again started on September 20 and continued for 7–8 days.
No protests were held in 2024 due to the Lok Sabha and assembly elections. This year, the movement has even reached Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. It's an issue that political parties have found difficult to either fully support or oppose openly.
