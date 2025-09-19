ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways On Alert In Three States As Kurmi Community Calls For Indefinite Protest For ST Status

Ranchi: The Kurmi tribal community, currently listed under Other Backward Classes (OBC), has called for an indefinite protest from Saturday (September 20), blocking trains and roads in eastern India to press for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and cultural recognition.

Following a day-long protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on September 6, the Kurmi community groups announced an indefinite “Rail Teka, Dahar Cheka” (Stop Railways, Block Roads) movement from tomorrow in various parts of Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha. In Jharkhand, the Totemic Kurmi Ekta Manch has extended its support for the movement.

Meanwhile, the Ranchi railway division has made preparations to deal with any emergency. The Railway Protection Force (RPF), in coordination with the state police, has prepared a plan of action.

Apart from the ST status, the Kurmis demand that the Kurmali language be included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

More on the ‘Rail Teka, Dahar Cheka’ movement

“Rail Teka” means “stop the train”, and “Dahar Cheka” refers to “blocking roads or pathways”. In the local Jharkhand dialect, this phrase implies a movement involving both stopping train services and blocking roads. The Kurmi community are preparing to launch this very form of protest to press for what they call their “long-pending demands”.

Kurmi Samaj Manch leaders meeting public. (ETV Bharat)

Totemic Kurmi Vikas Morcha (TKVM) President Sheetal Ohdar told ETV Bharat that rail blockades will occur in Kolhan at Sonua, Gamharia, and Galudih, as well as in Chotanagpur at Muri, Barkakana, Gaddi, and Parasnath Chandrapura. Additionally, protests are planned at four locations in West Bengal and one in Odisha.

Outline of the movement

Suraj Mahato, a member of the Adivasi Kurmi Samaj Manch, told ETV Bharat that members of the Kurmi community will participate from every household. “Food will be prepared at the protest sites, and camps will be set up,” he said.

When asked about opposition from some tribal leaders, he responded that most of those opposing are affiliated with missionary groups and have converted to Christianity.