RPF, NDRF, And IRIDM Join Hands For Faster, Safer Disaster Relief
This collaboration operationalises a scalable, repeatable ecosystem to enhance national railway disaster readiness
Published : October 7, 2025 at 7:19 AM IST
New Delhi: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Indian Railway Institute of Disaster Management (IRIDM), Bengaluru, on Monday signed a tri-party Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at a clear institutional framework for integrated relief operations during disasters, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.
According to the ministry statement, “This collaboration operationalises a scalable, repeatable ecosystem to enhance national railway disaster readiness - delivering faster, safer, and more coordinated relief to passengers and staff when every minute counts”.
”The partnership establishes a clear institutional framework for integrated relief operations and capacity building tailored to railway accident scenarios, with a focused emphasis on saving lives during the Golden Hour,” the statement said.
The MoU was signed by B. V. Rao, IG (Training), RPF; Narendra Singh Bundela, IG, NDRF; and Srinivas, Director, IRIDM, in the presence of R. Rajagopal, Member (Traction & Rolling Stock), Railway Board (MTRS); Aruna Nayar, DG/HR; Piyush Anand, DG/NDRF; Sonali Mishra, DG/RPF; and other senior officers of NDRF and RPF.
Sonali Mishra, Director General, Railway Protection Force, said that there should be effective collaboration and coordination among all stakeholders, and SOPs must be framed in this regard. In his address, R. Rajagopal, Member (Traction & Rolling Stock), Railway Board, asserted that, apart from man-made distress, focus should also be on natural disasters like cyclones, downpours, and heat waves.
This collaboration operationalises a scalable, repeatable ecosystem to enhance national railway disaster readiness, delivering faster, safer, and more coordinated relief to passengers and staff when every minute counts.
As per the MoU, the prime focus will be on golden-hour rescue outcomes, meaning every drill and protocol will be aimed at cutting critical minutes for faster access, triage, and evacuation from coaches. RPF will build sharper, coach- and track-oriented capabilities, especially confined-space rescue, so the very first actions at the site are the right ones.
IRIDM will align entry sequencing, stabilisation, cutting plans, patient packaging, and handover. Common radio etiquette, shared checklists, and joint scene-coordination drills ensure agencies operate as one integrated unit during rescue and relief operations.
Read more: