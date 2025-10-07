ETV Bharat / bharat

RPF, NDRF, And IRIDM Join Hands For Faster, Safer Disaster Relief

New Delhi: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Indian Railway Institute of Disaster Management (IRIDM), Bengaluru, on Monday signed a tri-party Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at a clear institutional framework for integrated relief operations during disasters, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

According to the ministry statement, “This collaboration operationalises a scalable, repeatable ecosystem to enhance national railway disaster readiness - delivering faster, safer, and more coordinated relief to passengers and staff when every minute counts”.

”The partnership establishes a clear institutional framework for integrated relief operations and capacity building tailored to railway accident scenarios, with a focused emphasis on saving lives during the Golden Hour,” the statement said.

The MoU was signed by B. V. Rao, IG (Training), RPF; Narendra Singh Bundela, IG, NDRF; and Srinivas, Director, IRIDM, in the presence of R. Rajagopal, Member (Traction & Rolling Stock), Railway Board (MTRS); Aruna Nayar, DG/HR; Piyush Anand, DG/NDRF; Sonali Mishra, DG/RPF; and other senior officers of NDRF and RPF.