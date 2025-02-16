ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Name Members Of Committee Formed To Probe Stampede At New Delhi Station

NDRF personnel deployed at the New Delhi Railway Station following a stampede that took place at platform no. 14 and 15, in New Delhi, early Sunday ( PTI )

New Delhi: Railways on Sunday announced the names of two high administrative group officials, who will be part of the inquiry committee constituted to probe the stampede at the New Delhi Railway station.

Narsingh Deo, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, of Northern Railway and Pankaj Gangwar, Principal Chief Security Commissioner, of Northern Railway are the members of the committee, the railways said.

The committee, which has commenced its inquiry, gave orders to secure all video footage of the New Delhi Railway Station.

The inquiry was ordered by the railways on Saturday after the stampede that left 18 people dead.