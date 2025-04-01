Railways Mulls Non-Prescription Medicine Facility On Moving Trains

New Delhi: To curb additional halts and delays of train services due to medical emergencies of passengers, the Railways has made arrangements to provide some non-prescription medicines to travellers onboard with the consultation of doctors over the phone. Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) will assist in arranging these medicines.

Explaining about the system and idea behind it, Shashikant Tripathi, chief public relations officer of North Central Railway, told ETV Bharat, "To curb the extra timing for halting trains due to passengers' minor medical issues, this facility was introduced as pilot project in the Prayagraj Division in which some basic medicine (non-prescription) like fever, cough, cold, and pain have been provided to the TTE."

To a query about category and serious illness, Tripathi said, "These TTEs have been provided basic training for giving medicines. Soon after receiving any medical complaint from travellers, they will have to consult with a doctor over the phone to narrate the passenger's condition. As his advice, the TTE will give medicine to the concerned passenger."

Notably, this initiative yielded better results in both ways as minor medical issues were resolved in the train and it helped to reduce the number of halts, Tripathi pointed out.

The railway has extended this facility in the North Central Railway zone and some other zones following the Prayagraj Division. Currently, trains are halted after receiving medical attention calls following which it takes at least 20 to 40 minutes for the train to resume its journey.

"During the medical call, the train is halted and a doctor from the nearby station examines the passenger for prescribing medicines or shifting to any nearby hospital, which takes time," Tripathi added.

Currently, the Railways provides First Aid Boxes in trains for any injury or other medical need during the journey. In the second situation, the TTE can arrange for a doctor, as several doctors often voluntarily give their consent during reservation to give their services if needed.

As per the ministry, Railways has been consistently upgrading facilities and amenities at stations, like the setting up of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJK) for travellers to easily access medicines at affordable prices.