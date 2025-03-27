Railways Moves To Sustainable, Green Environment

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: The Railways has taken several steps to achieve a sustainable and green mission through various initiatives that help people to get a clean and green environment. Its water recycling efforts save millions of liters of water every month and help to curb groundwater pollution.

A senior official told ETV Bharat, "The Railways is saving millions of liters of water every month by recycling and using the treated water for cleaning trains, station premises, and other day-to-day work. Railways Automatic Coach Washing units use this recycling water, which saves almost 80 per cent of water."

Earlier, a huge quantity of wastewater was left unused, which often led to polluted groundwater by percolating through the ground level. Now, the situation has improved by using different technologies like Recycling Water, Sewerage Treatment Plants, and Water Treatment Plants installed at various stations across the rail network.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railways, told ETV Bharat, "Railways is taking several steps to achieve a green and sustainable environment. It has set up Sewerage Treatment Plants, Waste Water Recycle Plants, and Effluent Treatment Plants in Northern Railways, which helps to save water."

"Around 11 locations of Northern Railways, these plants are installed from 100 KLD to 600 KLD capacities, which treat millions of liters of water every month," Upadhyaya said.

What Experts Say:

"If we release waste water directly to the ground, it causes groundwater pollution. We should waste water, treat or recycle it for reuse. The Railways' move helps people to save groundwater and recharge groundwater tables," Dr Anil Gupta, Board Member of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), told ETV Bharat.

"Use of recycled water in washing trains and station premises will help the government as well as people because it will save groundwater from extracting for use in these works. This recycled water helps railways from arranging a huge quantity of water from other agencies for its own use," BS Vohra, an environment activist, told ETV Bharat.

Railways policy:

As per Indian Railways information, it brought a water policy in 2017 to improve water efficiency and reduce water consumption. Water Recycling Plants are being provided at major consumption centre locations.

What Railway Data says:

It has 142 WRPs by March last year across the rail network. Over 225 ETPs and 200 STPs have been installed nationwide. Automatic Coach Washing Plants have been installed at 74 locations over the Zonal Railways to clean the exterior of coaches more effectively and efficiently. To promote water conservation, Railways have been providing Rain Water Harvesting (RWH) systems at various locations as per extant policy. With consistent effort of Zonal Railways, 7692 of RWH systems in total have been installed in Railways up to March last year.

Solid Waste Management:

According to Railways, it has installed Solid Waste Management Facilities over 220 locations, including Waste to Energy, Waste to Compost (164) and Solid Waste Management plants (35). Material Recovery Facilities have been installed around 200 major stations across India. Waste disposal is also being done with the coordination of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). Around 208 stations have composting plants, and 193 Railway stations have Material Recovery Facilities. 826 Plastic Water Bottle Crushing Machines have been installed at major railway stations.

Railways informed Parliament:

As per railways, all major stations have now obtained Consent to Operate (CTO) under the Environment Protection (EP Acts) from concerned state pollution control boards by complying all necessary requirements, upon expiry the same is taken up for recertification. CTO is being obtained in accordance with the provisions of State Pollution Control Board for railway owned Goods Sidings/private freight terminals. Different zones have initiated to arrange solid waste management facilities that will help to segregate and use waste processing methods to develop compost and recycling waste.

Waste management in trains:

The railway has already made arrangements for onboard Housekeeping Service in long distance trains. These cleaning staff collect waste from trains and dispose at designated locations where wastes are segregated for recycling. This move helps passengers as well as residents of nearby colonies of stations to get rid of hazardous wastes. Earlier, these waste materials like plastic bottles, plastic bags, and left out foods remained scattered in and around the tracks which caused inconvenience to nearby residents.

Railway’s guideline:

The railway has issued guidelines time and again on plastic waste management and promotion against use of single-use plastic. Railways keeps its focus on achieving a green mission by 2030.

What Railways Minister said in Parliament:

Union Railways Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw, in the ongoing Budget session of the Parliament, informed that the Railways is working in mission mode to become the largest Green Railways in the world.

It is looking at helping the environment with steps ranging from massive electrification, water and paper conservation, to saving animals from being injured on Railway tracks. Bio-toilets recreate the train itself into a travel mode that’s kinder to the environment while maintaining comparable passenger comfort. The environment sustainability report published by the Railways and subsidiary units each year sets up a framework document defining strategies and focus points in the context of climate change.

Solar Panel Technologies:

Indian Railways undertakes green initiatives including the installation of solar panels on major railway stations, buildings, workshops, and platform shelters across the rail network for generating lakhs of units of power, which saves the Railways a large amount of money every day.

Environment Related Works:

As per Railways data, additional provision of Environment Related Works (ERW) fund has been made in all estimates of various Plan Heads. Under these heads an amount of Rs 4,174 crore was made available in the year 2023-24 and Rs 4,312 crore for year 2024-25 under ERW fund for environment related works over Indian Railways.