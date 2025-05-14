ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Steps Up Monsoon Preparedness Measures To Ensure Safety Of Passengers

New Delhi: In a bid to ensure safe and secure journey to passengers, the Railways has taken various measures to deal with monsoon season related issues to operate smooth train movement.

Elaborating on the ongoing preparation to deal with rains, South Central Railway officials informed, “Various measures have been taken to ensure safety and security of the passengers as well as trains during monsoon season. Safety checks of vulnerable sections, bridges, tunnels and their status of maintenance are being accessed.”

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SC Railway held a review meeting with concerned department officials regarding safety measures for monsoon season and took stock of work done by the concerned department for ensuring smooth operation of trains during rainy days.

The railway has instructed the officials to strictly adhere to the safety rules and procedures as per the Railway Board guidelines issued from time to time.

The railway focuses on precautions to be undertaken at vulnerable sections, bridges, tunnels and their status of maintenance in view of the approaching monsoon season. “The concerned officials have been instructed to ensure cleaning and maintenance of side water drains and waterways, provision of additional waterways to avoid flooding of tracks for smooth running of trains,” Jain pointed out.

“The railways has advised the officials and staff to ensure the safe working condition of equipment and undertake all necessary monsoon precautions,” A. Sridhar, Chief Public Relations Officer, South Central Railway.