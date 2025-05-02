Indian Railways To Use Drones For Safety Of Passengers In Border Areas

By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: Indian Railways is resorting to drone surveillance for the safety and security of passengers travelling close to border regions. Drones are also being used against any untoward incident targeting train passengers. The move comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack on tourists in which at least 26 persons were killed.
Highlighting the current security environment, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) told ETV Bharat, “As some stations of NFR are situated close to border areas of Bangladesh, the railway has enhanced vigil on such stations to ensure the safety of railway assets and passengers with drone monitoring at some places.”
“The railway is planning to expand drone monitoring facilities for comprehensive surveillance at sensitive stations and trains” Sharma further said.
Similarly, several stations of Northern Railway, which are near the Pakistan border, like Attari and Amritsar, are being monitored through modern surveillance cameras for better safety. Northern Railway, CPRO, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay told ETV Bharat, “The railway has installed cameras for monitoring stations and tracking them throughout the day for better safety and security.”
Jammu station has also been brought under the safety net, Upadhyay said.
After the Pahalgam incident, more security personnel are being deployed, and scanners are being used to check luggage. Body scanners and sniffer dogs are also at work, he said. “Modernisation work is in progress in the railways,” said Shashikant Tripathi, CPRO, North Central Railway.
Shambhu Das, who travels frequently in trains in connection garment business, told ETV Bharat that the safety and security of passengers must be given topmost priority. Sanya, another passenger, highlighted the issue of the safety of women and children. “Modern technology should be used in this regard," she said.
The railway has initiated measures to deploy AI-powered technology to strengthen surveillance against illegal activities and encroachment of railway land. As part of this initiative, dedicated AI-based software is currently under development, the officials said.
The railway has already introduced digital control of stations and automatic signalling sections, which will ensure an automated railway system equipped with modern technologies. A new computer-based electronic interlocking system has been installed, reducing the risk of accidents caused due to conflicting routes, wrong signals or human error. Electronic interlocking can be integrated with Kavach technology as well as the Centralised Traffic Control System (CTC).
Intrusion Detection System has been implemented in some Elephant Corridor sections across the railway network, resulting in the reduction of elephant-dashing incidents. The Railway Board has also decided to monitor the movement of elephant herds through drone surveillance.
Read more