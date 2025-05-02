ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Railways To Use Drones For Safety Of Passengers In Border Areas

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Indian Railways is resorting to drone surveillance for the safety and security of passengers travelling close to border regions. Drones are also being used against any untoward incident targeting train passengers. The move comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack on tourists in which at least 26 persons were killed.

Highlighting the current security environment, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) told ETV Bharat, “As some stations of NFR are situated close to border areas of Bangladesh, the railway has enhanced vigil on such stations to ensure the safety of railway assets and passengers with drone monitoring at some places.”

“The railway is planning to expand drone monitoring facilities for comprehensive surveillance at sensitive stations and trains” Sharma further said.

Similarly, several stations of Northern Railway, which are near the Pakistan border, like Attari and Amritsar, are being monitored through modern surveillance cameras for better safety. Northern Railway, CPRO, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay told ETV Bharat, “The railway has installed cameras for monitoring stations and tracking them throughout the day for better safety and security.”

Jammu station has also been brought under the safety net, Upadhyay said.