ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Make Tracing & Tracking Of Parcel Consignment Easy Through PMS

New Delhi: Tracing and tracking parcels package will no longer be a concerning issue for people in the Railway Stations as the Railway's Parcel Management System helps people at every stage from booking to safely delivering it.

A senior official of the Railways told ETV Bharat, "This Parcel Management System (PMS) was introduced at major stations, but it is now implemented at small stations too for the benefit of people. The system helps people to book their package easily and get a barcode to track it any time."

Shashikant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway, told ETV Bharat, “This modern parcel management system generates a barcode of consignments at the time of booking is an integral part of PMS, which obviates the manually generates receipts and physical verification of the receipt at the time of delivery.”

According to the Railways, for the convenience of customers sending parcels through rail, booking goods through this system is an easy and transparent process in which all the information is available on the online platform. The customer, who has booked the parcel, has to fill out the form (forwarding note) of his luggage information in his/her nearest parcel office and give it to the parcel clerk.

After that, the clerk feeds the information into the PMS and weighs the parcel, which is entered into the system. After the entry, a receipt is generated which has a 10 digit number (Parcel Railway Receipt) and a message is sent to the mobile number given by the customer. Through the PMS, all the messages from the booking of parcels to loading in the train, train number and SLR number, unloading and delivery reach the mobile of the customer. Along with this, if the customer wants to trace his luggage, then he can get the actual status information through the 10-digit number on the official website.

With the use of this system, time is being saved, easy and accurate tracing of luggage, transparency, and correct calculation of fare. Also, the number of claims has reduced now as compared to the complaints of missing luggage earlier. Along with this, to promote digital payment, payment facility is available through QR codes and POS machines in all parcel offices.

The tracking of parcel packages is facilitated by sending SMS to the mobile number given by the customer at various stages, from booking to delivery, because earlier, when manual parcel systems were operated at that time there was no such mechanism to trace or track the consignment package.

"In the absence of proper information, the railway staff by mistake had booked parcels for the station where these facilities were not available, but now this PMS will prevent them from doing so," Tripathi said.

As per the Railways, with the introduction of eParcel Way Bill, OTP based delivery has been enabled, which obviates the need for physical generation of receipt at the time of booking and also physical verification of the receipt at the time of delivery. Tracing of Parcel packages is also facilitated by sending SMS to the mobile number given by the consignor at various stages from booking to delivery. The PMS will also curb over-charging on parcel packages issue which was in practice a manual system.