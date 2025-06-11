ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Maintenance Study Group Holds Meet in Guwahati for Upgrading Technological Skills of Employees

New Delhi, June 11: The first Maintenance Study Group (MSG) meeting of Indian Railways was held at the Headquarters of Northeast Frontier Railway at Maligaon, Guwahati last weekend and served as a comprehensive platform for the exchange of ideas in best practices, innovative and emerging technologies in telecom maintenance across the Indian Railways network.

Indian Railway’s Signaling & Telecommunication staffs of the North East Frontier attended the meeting but they demanded an extension of Telecom Maintenance Study Group (MSG) meetings to all zones for the benefit of railway system.

The S & T staff who attended the meeting acknowledged that the workshop was immensely beneficial and necessary to improve modern skills among railway staff members.

Alok Chandra Prakash, general secretary of Indian Railways S&T Maintainers’ Union (IRSTMU), told ETV Bharat, “The railways should conduct meetings, seminars and workshops for S&T staff to make them technology friendly which will definitely improve railway’s function and ensure safe train operations.”

Echoing the similar views, Jagdish Beniwal, Assistant Secretary of IRSTMU, told ETV Bharat “Such workshops and interactions are necessary to help ground level operational railway staff members to acquire modern technological skills. This will reflect in the smooth operation of the railways.”

Modern technologies are being introduced in the Indian railways – one of the largest integrated railway networks in the world – almost every day. So, workers also need to upgrade themselves and become technology friendly.

The MSG meeting could provide better opportunities to learn about upgraded technologies. If we talk about the safety of the trains, the Kavach system is being installed in the railways which will be handled by S&T department in that situation. Staff need to learn about this technology for smooth operation,” Beniwal added.

What is Kavach

