Railways Links Data Logger With Control App To Minimise Manual Errors And Boost Efficiency

New Delhi: To maintain smooth and hassle-free train movement, the Indian Railways is now linking the train automatic system data logger with the Control Office Application (COA) of the Central for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) which will effectively reduce manual errors and help increase the system speed.

Describing the impact of linking this system with COA of CRIS, Pankaj Singh, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Eastern Railways told ETV Bharat, "Process of linking data loggers with COA of CRIS is underway at various sections. This system will help Railways as well as passengers a lot to track everything real-time and reduce manual errors."

Elaborating on the benefits of the system, Singh pointed out, "Stations are being made digitalised. The whole system is very fast and works quickly which helps trains move faster in yards, and reduces manual errors. Earlier, panels came in huge size but now there are two LED screens (one active and another standby)."

Eastern Railway CPRO, Diptimoy Dutta, told ETV Bharat, "Data logger system is beneficial for Railways as it keeps all recorded data for further analysis to improve the system further and analyse an incident. The system is being upgraded at several divisions."

"This data logger system works like a Black Box in which all the information gets saved for further analysis. After any untoward incident(s), Railways can gather records from data loggers and analyse them to check what exactly happened at a particular time," Dutta added.

The upgraded system will help passengers track their train position and its actual movement through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) and plan their journey accordingly.

Talking about upgradation of the system, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO, Northeast Frontier Railway said, "NFR has successfully linked data loggers installed at railway stations with the COA of the CRIS. This integration automates the capture and transmission of train arrival and departure data, marking a new era of real-time monitoring and efficiency in train operations."

"The implementation has been carried out at all originating, destination, divisional interchange and zonal interchange stations across this zone. The complete network of key operational stations is now equipped with this advanced system," Sharma said.