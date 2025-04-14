Railways Links Data Logger With Control App To Minimise Manual Errors And Boost Efficiency

New Delhi: To maintain smooth and hassle-free train movement, the Indian Railways is now linking the train automatic system data logger with the Control Office Application (COA) of the Central for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) which will effectively reduce manual errors and help increase the system speed.
Describing the impact of linking this system with COA of CRIS, Pankaj Singh, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Eastern Railways told ETV Bharat, "Process of linking data loggers with COA of CRIS is underway at various sections. This system will help Railways as well as passengers a lot to track everything real-time and reduce manual errors."
Elaborating on the benefits of the system, Singh pointed out, "Stations are being made digitalised. The whole system is very fast and works quickly which helps trains move faster in yards, and reduces manual errors. Earlier, panels came in huge size but now there are two LED screens (one active and another standby)."
Eastern Railway CPRO, Diptimoy Dutta, told ETV Bharat, "Data logger system is beneficial for Railways as it keeps all recorded data for further analysis to improve the system further and analyse an incident. The system is being upgraded at several divisions."
"This data logger system works like a Black Box in which all the information gets saved for further analysis. After any untoward incident(s), Railways can gather records from data loggers and analyse them to check what exactly happened at a particular time," Dutta added.
The upgraded system will help passengers track their train position and its actual movement through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) and plan their journey accordingly.
Talking about upgradation of the system, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO, Northeast Frontier Railway said, "NFR has successfully linked data loggers installed at railway stations with the COA of the CRIS. This integration automates the capture and transmission of train arrival and departure data, marking a new era of real-time monitoring and efficiency in train operations."
"The implementation has been carried out at all originating, destination, divisional interchange and zonal interchange stations across this zone. The complete network of key operational stations is now equipped with this advanced system," Sharma said.
What Is Data Logger?
In basic terms, collecting data from various sources and saving it is called data logging and the device used in this process is called data logger. Data logger is a computer-based system that logs the information regarding the relays, which are linked to the device. It helps to monitor and record all movements and activities in the signaling system of railway stations.
Signalling Data
This system leverages signalling data to automatically detect train movements at stations and updates the COA in real-time. By replacing manual data entry with automated data capture, the Railways not only enhances the accuracy of train running information but also reduces dependency on human intervention, thereby minimising errors and delays in data reporting. This development ensures that all critical locations across the zone are capable of automatically transmitting accurate and timely train operation related data directly to the CRIS server, thereby improving the effectiveness of control operations.
Accuracy Of Train Movement Records
This technological upgrade marks a significant step towards improved accuracy of train movement records enabling faster and more uniformed decision-making for railway controllers.
Passenger Information System
Railway's initiative is set to improve the passenger information system, and contribute to the overall efficiency of railway operations. This system helps passengers get real-time information about the trains by the NTES.