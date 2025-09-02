Railways likely To Roll Out First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Soon

New Delhi: Indian Railways is likely to introduce the country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train soon with a focus on comfort, speed and latest technology. The Vande Bharat Sleeper trains have been planned for long and medium distance journey. With this new train, Indian Railways eyes transforming the rail travel in the country.

High-speed train has already undergone its rigorous trials by the Research Designs & Standards Organization (RDSO) earlier this year for a five hundred forty kilometer distance in Mumbai-Ahmedabad section, Ministry of Railways earlier informed.

As per Railways, Integral Coach Factory, Chennai completed manufacturing of India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train set last year on December 17.

This train will have modern facilities for passengers like three classes, AC 1st class, AC 2-tier, and AC 3-tier with capacity of 1128 passengers.

The train will have crash buffers, deformation tubes, and a fire barrier wall, and automatic doors, cushioned berths, and onboard WiFi, it added.

“Vande Bharat Sleeper trains have been planned for long and medium distance journeys. Design of trains to be manufactured by Indian Railways has been finalized,” Ashwini Vaishnaw recently informed Rajya Sabha.

At present, 10 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains are under production. Further production of 50 Vande Bharat Sleeper rakes has been taken up by ICF. In addition, Contracts for manufacturing of 200 Vande Bharat Sleeper rakes have also been awarded to Technology Partners, out of which is required to supply 120 trains of 16 cars each.

This is as per the original contract agreement. Design & Manufacture of coaches including Vande Bharat is a continuous process on Indian Railways and is undertaken based on operational and traffic requirement, RS data states.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railway has decided to increase the number of coaches of Vande Bharata Express trains on busy routes. Now, the Vande Bharat has become popular across the country for its modern technology, comfortable travel and punctuality which will now serve passengers with more capacity.

According to the railway, as per the decision taken on the basis of review of financial year 2025-26 and travel load (occupancy) data, three Vande Bharat trains with 16 coaches will be converted into 20 coaches. Along with this , 4 Vande Bharat trains with 8 coaches will be upgraded to 16 coaches. After this change, a total of three new 20 coach Vande Bharat Rakes will be available.