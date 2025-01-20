Railways Lifts Speed Restrictions To Maintain Punctuality

New Delhi: The railways has been taking various measures to increase the sectional speed of trains which will help to maintain punctuality and save travel times. For this, speed restrictions are being removed wherever feasible.
Elaborating on this, Shashikant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway told ETV Bharat, "There are two types of speed restrictions, temporary and permanent. We often apply the temporary at a section for various reasons like track upgrade, interlocking, signalling and infrastructure, which is lifted after completion of the work. However, permanent speed restrictions often sustain for the long term."
"It is a fact that lifting speed restrictions helps enhance train movement which saves passengers travel time," Tripathi added.
"Speeds of trains moving through loop lines have also been increased in various sections. This has resulted in the overall increase in speed apart from enhanced services to passengers," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway, said.
The railway has been actively working to improve track conditions and remove speed limits from several zones. Efforts include track renewal, track maintenance and the installation of advanced signalling and control systems, senior railway officials said.
Railways has also been working on the upgradation of tracks, signalling, infrastructure, strengthening of bridges, easing of curves wherever feasible, improving signalling system for improving safe train operations and following punctuality.
NFR has recently relaxed 10 Permanent Speed Restrictions (PSRs) till December. To remove the PSRs, the curve has been smoothened by adjusting the track geometry, reducing the curvature and allowing for faster train speeds through those sections, the railway official added.
At several zones, bridges have been levelled to ensure that the tracks are flat and do not have any abrupt changes in gradient. The Railway has been making a constant effort to make train journeys safer and secure. It continues to espouse advanced technology to upgrade infrastructure.
To further enhance efficiency and safety, the railways has carried out various upgrades and replacements in the existing signalling and other safety gears installed at several sections within the zones, the railway official said.
Also Read: