Railways Lifts Speed Restrictions To Maintain Punctuality

New Delhi: The railways has been taking various measures to increase the sectional speed of trains which will help to maintain punctuality and save travel times. For this, speed restrictions are being removed wherever feasible.

Elaborating on this, Shashikant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway told ETV Bharat, "There are two types of speed restrictions, temporary and permanent. We often apply the temporary at a section for various reasons like track upgrade, interlocking, signalling and infrastructure, which is lifted after completion of the work. However, permanent speed restrictions often sustain for the long term."

"It is a fact that lifting speed restrictions helps enhance train movement which saves passengers travel time," Tripathi added.

"Speeds of trains moving through loop lines have also been increased in various sections. This has resulted in the overall increase in speed apart from enhanced services to passengers," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway, said.

The railway has been actively working to improve track conditions and remove speed limits from several zones. Efforts include track renewal, track maintenance and the installation of advanced signalling and control systems, senior railway officials said.