Railways Launches Two Summer Special Trains To Clear Reservation Backlog

Kota: To ensure passengers get confirmed reservations for the upcoming summer vacation plan, the Railways has arranged for two special AC trains on the Mumbai Central-Varanasi and Vadodara-Mau routes from April 9 and April 7, respectively. Both trains will make nine trips.

The Mumbai Central-Varanasi train (09183) will run from Mumbai every Wednesday at 10.50 pm and reach Kota at 12.10 pm on Thursday and finally arrive in Varanasi on Friday at 10.30 am between April 9 and June 4. It will run via Agra Fort, Kanpur Central and Lucknow. The down train (01984) will depart from Varanasi at 2.30 pm on every Sunday between April 12 and June 7 via Kota (at 1.40 pm on Saturday) to reach Mumbai Central on Sunday at 4.20 am. It will halt at Bhadohi, Janghai, Maa Barahi Devi Dham Pratapgarh, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Lucknow, Charbagh, Kanpur Central, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Bongaon, Mainpuri, Shikohabad, Tundla, Agra Fort, Achhnera, Bharatpur, Gangapur City, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Ratlam, Vadodara, Surat, Valsad, Vapi, Palghar and Borivali stations.

"The Railways is running special trains to clear the waiting backlog of passengers and provide confirmed tickets to them. For this purpose, special AC trains are being run from Mumbai Central to Varanasi AC and Vadodara to Mau. Passengers can take advantage of these services," Saurabh Jain, senior divisional commercial manager of Kota Division, said.

The Vadodara-Mau train (09195) will leave Vadodara in Gujarat at 7 pm on Monday to reach Kota at 2 am on Tuesday and reach the terminal station on Tuesday at 8:45 pm. On its return journey, the train (09196) will leave Mau in Uttar Pradesh at 11:45 pm on Tuesday to reach Kota at 4:15 pm on Wednesday and finally arrive in Vadodara at 12:45 pm on Thursday. It will have stoppages at Godhra, Dahod, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bayana, Idgah Agra, Tundla, Kanpur Central, Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Gyanpur Road, Banaras and Aunrihar. The return train (09195) will depart from Vadodara between April 7 and June 2 and from Mau between April 8 and June 3.

These trains will have first, second and third AC, sleeper and general coaches. While the booking process from Vadodara has been operational, the same is yet to kick off for Mau.