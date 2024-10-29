ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Launches Safety Inspections Of Points, Interlocking, Crossings At All Zones

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has launched safety inspections of points, interlocking and crossings with critical analysis across the country. According to a railway’s letter, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the Railway Board has asked all the railway zones to launch a safety drive with special emphasis on the inspection of points and crossings critical analysis.

The drive focuses on critically analysing derailment cases over points from the past three years, along with related communications. Officials are assessing the condition of switches, packing, and the point's behaviour under wheels to determine if frequent maintenance is needed. They are ensuring zero missing fittings, timely tamping and evaluating data logger reports to track point performance under wheels for further critical analysis.

The Board has asked all points and crossings to be covered under safety check and officials concerned will be involved in the drive. Not only this, action will be taken on all deficiencies and irregularities noticed during the check. Responding to the safety drive issue, Alok Chandra Prakash, general secretary, of the Indian Railways Signal and Telecom Maintainers’ Union, told ETV Bharat, “We welcome this move of safety drive, which increases the safety of important signals and telecommunication.” Demanding regular safety checks, Alok Chandra Prakash said, “This type of safety drive should be initiated regularly, which will help to enhance safety for trains as well as passengers."