Railways Launches 'ECoR Yatra' App For Rath Yatra Pilgrims

New Delhi: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has launched a dedicated mobile application, 'ECoR Yatra', to provide real-time, reliable, and accessible services to the pilgrims attending the grand Rath Yatra in Puri. The app is now available on the Play Store, which provides a comprehensive digital guide to all rail-related services and passenger amenities during the festival.

According to an official statement issued by ECoR, the app is specially designed to provide comprehensive and real-time information for pilgrims to the Rath Yatra. As per ECoR information, the app is a one-stop digital solution for passengers to plan their journey, access transport services, and get updates on railway facilities, without waiting at information counters. With intuitive navigation and multilingual support, the app caters to users from across the country.

A complete list of special trains for Rath Yatra 2025 (from June 25 to July 7) is available on the app, including train numbers, timings, and halts. Pilgrims can use this to plan their trip well in advance, the statement stated. Users can browse through the updated timetable of all regular trains operating to and from Puri, including long-distance and intercity services, it added.

It will also inform passengers about real-time train running status, arrival or departure times, and platform allocations at Puri Railway Station, reducing the dependency on manual announcements.

ECoR said the integration with IRCTC provides information about available retiring rooms, tourist huts, and temporary accommodations, helping devotees find resting places. Details about special ticket counters at Puri and other important stations have been added to the app. Booking options include both reserved and unreserved ticketing, along with UTS on mobile support, it added.