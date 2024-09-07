ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Issues Show-Cause Notice To Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia

New Delhi: The Railways issued a show cause notice to wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia on September 4 while taking note of media reports and social media claiming both would join the Congress party. The Railways had asked them to reply within 10 days.

They were asked to clarify their stand because being a government employee, joining a political party amounts to the violation of service rule, an official said. Both Phogat and Punia were employed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with Northern Railways.

Notably, on Friday, Phogat and Punia joined the Congress at the party headquarters, ahead of the Assembly elections in Haryana. The duo had also resigned from the Railways.

Elections to the 90-member Haryana Legislative Assembly are scheduled to take place on October 5. The counting is expected to take place along with Jammu and Kashmir on October 8.