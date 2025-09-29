Railways Introduces Upgraded Communication Systems For Enabling Safe Train Operations
All railway zones will lay two optical fibre cables on each side of the tracks, which will help in speeding execution.
New Delhi: The Railway has introduced new technology to upgrade communication systems for enabling safe train operations, following which it will lay two optical fibre cables on each side of the tracks that will help in speeding execution for KAVACH, Automatic Block Signalling, High-Speed Wireless network, and monitoring tracks and rolling stocks.
As per the directives from the Railway Board, all zones will lay two Optical fibre cables on each side of the tracks, which will help in speeding execution for KAVACH, Automatic Block Signalling, and High-Speed Wireless network.
Explaining the benefits of OFC, Prabodh Kumar Srivastava, National Treasurer, Indian Railways S&T Maintainers’ Union, told ETV Bharat, “OFC is much faster than copper wires. Now, modern technologies are introduced in the railways, so OFC helps to fasten the system and run a smooth system.”
“Earlier, copper cables were used in various systems, following which these snagged or sometimes anti-social elements steal these copper wires as a result railways have to suffer, but thieves don’t take interest in OFC to steal because they don’t get value for used wire.”
The new system will provide multiple uses of a single wiring because it is enabled to work multiple functions at a time.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Navin Kumar, National President of Indian Railways S&T Maintainers’ Union, said, “OFC is a cost-effective system as it can be used to run multiple systems, especially communication and signalling on one wire. However, in the copper system, the railway has to lay multiple cables for every use.”
“The new system is low maintenance, and manpower is used only once for laying it, but in copper cable laying, every time manpower is needed to lay, which escalates the cost,” Kumar added.
Informing the new system, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railways said following Railway Board directives for laying of two Optical Fibre Cables (OFC) on each side of the railway tracks to all zones, Central Railway, in order to overcome the challenges of underground OFC and to enhance the reliability of communication path proposed use of 96F Optical Ground Wire as Aerial Earth Conductor (AEC) in entire zone existing electrified sections, This has pioneered this new technology being introduced on Railways.
Internet Protocol Multi-Protocol Label Switching (IP/MPLS-modern networking technology providing efficient communication backbone) in this zone, as its installation process is comparatively faster than laying of underground OFC, CPRO stated.
The 96-fibre cable will be installed on either side of the railway tracks, which will be enclosed inside power lines, making it safer and secure. This will enable route diversity and ensure optimum capitalization of OHE assets, reducing the cost, and since the fibres are aerial, maintenance is comparatively easier, the railways said.
As per the railways, it has great earning potential as the technology, in addition to being used internally, can also be leased to other agencies, thereby aiding the generation of additional revenue.
