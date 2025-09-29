ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Introduces Upgraded Communication Systems For Enabling Safe Train Operations

New Delhi: The Railway has introduced new technology to upgrade communication systems for enabling safe train operations, following which it will lay two optical fibre cables on each side of the tracks that will help in speeding execution for KAVACH, Automatic Block Signalling, High-Speed Wireless network, and monitoring tracks and rolling stocks.

As per the directives from the Railway Board, all zones will lay two Optical fibre cables on each side of the tracks, which will help in speeding execution for KAVACH, Automatic Block Signalling, and High-Speed Wireless network.

Explaining the benefits of OFC, Prabodh Kumar Srivastava, National Treasurer, Indian Railways S&T Maintainers’ Union, told ETV Bharat, “OFC is much faster than copper wires. Now, modern technologies are introduced in the railways, so OFC helps to fasten the system and run a smooth system.”

“Earlier, copper cables were used in various systems, following which these snagged or sometimes anti-social elements steal these copper wires as a result railways have to suffer, but thieves don’t take interest in OFC to steal because they don’t get value for used wire.”

The new system will provide multiple uses of a single wiring because it is enabled to work multiple functions at a time.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Navin Kumar, National President of Indian Railways S&T Maintainers’ Union, said, “OFC is a cost-effective system as it can be used to run multiple systems, especially communication and signalling on one wire. However, in the copper system, the railway has to lay multiple cables for every use.”