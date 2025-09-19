Railways Introduces Retroreflective Jackets With QR Code Stickers For UTS Ticket Purchase
NCR railway initiated this system during the Mahakumbh Mela as a pilot project, which was a huge success in providing a hassle-free ticket system.
Published : September 19, 2025 at 3:46 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: To facilitate the passengers and ensure convenient purchasing of unreserved tickets, the railway has introduced retro reflective jackets with QR code stickers printed on them to promote the purchase of tickets through the UTS mobile App at the station areas in view of the expected increase in rush in the ensuing festive season.
Informing about the new initiative, A Sridhar, Chief Public Relations Officer, South Central Railway, said, “Retro reflective jackets have been procured on which QR code stickers are printed on the back side for purchasing unreserved tickets by scanning the same through the UTS App or Rail One App. These jackets will be put on by the persons who are deployed to promote the UTS mobile App in the high footfall areas like station concourse area, entry or exit gates, and outside the ticket counters.”
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shashikant Tripathi, CPRO, North Central Railway, said, “During the Mahakumbh mela, NCR railway had initiated this system as a pilot project, which was a huge success in controlling the crowd as well as in providing a hassle-free ticket system to passengers.”
“Seeing huge success, other railway zones are implementing QR codes on jackets during the festival rush. NCR also uses such QR-code-enabled jackets whenever it is needed,” Tripathi added.
The travellers can scan the QR code present on the back of the jacket with their mobile application of UTS or Rail One. As per guidelines, the staff will guide them regarding the usage of the application and the benefits of purchasing tickets through the UTS app, which contributes to reducing queues at ticket counters and encourages cashless, digital transactions, the railway officials explained.
The railways have urged rail users to purchase Unreserved Tickets through the UTS Mobile App to avoid queues during the festival season.
Since its inception, the app has been receiving positive responses from rail users, and the number of passengers utilizing the app is steadily increasing, which helps the huge segment of passengers on Indian Railways who travel on unreserved tickets.
North Western Railway officials recently said that this system provides big relief to passengers from long queues at railway stations, and to take another step towards digital India, online digital payments have now been implemented at unreserved ticket counters at railway stations. Digital unreserved tickets were made available at 117 stations on North Western Railway through 192 ATVMs till August.
Central Railways has also urged travellers to book their unreserved tickets through the UTS app to avoid unnecessary rush. “Tickets for unreserved coaches can be booked through UTS with normal charges as applicable for superfast Mail/Express trains,” Dr Swapnil Nila, CPRO, Central Railway, said.
The distance restrictions imposed initially for the purchase of general tickets have been relaxed, and the rail users can now purchase the tickets from any location 5 meters away from the station premises and the railway track. In simple terms, the passenger can book their tickets (both Journey/Platform tickets) from their home itself and board the train without standing in long queues for purchasing the Unreserved Tickets. The Passengers who are already in the station concourse area can purchase the tickets by scanning this QR code, the officials added.
The UTS App provides multi-language support and enables passengers to purchase unreserved Journey tickets, Platform and season tickets through their mobile as per their convenience without the hassle of waiting in long queues at the booking counters.
As per the railways, the passengers are able to get tickets through different digital modes such as R-Wallet, Paytm, UPI or internet banking, which is a paperless mode.
