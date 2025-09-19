ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Introduces Retroreflective Jackets With QR Code Stickers For UTS Ticket Purchase

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: To facilitate the passengers and ensure convenient purchasing of unreserved tickets, the railway has introduced retro reflective jackets with QR code stickers printed on them to promote the purchase of tickets through the UTS mobile App at the station areas in view of the expected increase in rush in the ensuing festive season.

Informing about the new initiative, A Sridhar, Chief Public Relations Officer, South Central Railway, said, “Retro reflective jackets have been procured on which QR code stickers are printed on the back side for purchasing unreserved tickets by scanning the same through the UTS App or Rail One App. These jackets will be put on by the persons who are deployed to promote the UTS mobile App in the high footfall areas like station concourse area, entry or exit gates, and outside the ticket counters.”

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shashikant Tripathi, CPRO, North Central Railway, said, “During the Mahakumbh mela, NCR railway had initiated this system as a pilot project, which was a huge success in controlling the crowd as well as in providing a hassle-free ticket system to passengers.”

“Seeing huge success, other railway zones are implementing QR codes on jackets during the festival rush. NCR also uses such QR-code-enabled jackets whenever it is needed,” Tripathi added.

The travellers can scan the QR code present on the back of the jacket with their mobile application of UTS or Rail One. As per guidelines, the staff will guide them regarding the usage of the application and the benefits of purchasing tickets through the UTS app, which contributes to reducing queues at ticket counters and encourages cashless, digital transactions, the railway officials explained.

The railways have urged rail users to purchase Unreserved Tickets through the UTS Mobile App to avoid queues during the festival season.