ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Introduces Laser-Based Wheel Profile Measurement System

New Delhi: The Railway has introduced a laser-based wheel profile management system. The system has non-contact wheel profile measurement sensors which are portable, lightweight and easy to operate.

Informing about the laser-based wheel profile management system, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway said, "There are two types of measurement system, Calipri C42 and Calipri Prime. These systems are non-contact wheel profile measurement sensors which are portable, lightweight and easy to operate."

These measuring instruments meet the specific demands of the railways by delivering accurate and reproducible results, independent of operator influence. These specialised profile measurement devices are widely used for wheel wear inspection, brake disc measurement, wheel back-to-back and diameter measurement and rail wear inspection, CPRO Sharma said.

CALIPRI C42, which is a handheld measurement device is often used in Railways to inspect processes during maintenance, is a multifunctional device that can perform measurements like measuring wheel profile, brake disc width, wheel diameter, tyre thickness and wheel clearance. CALIPRI Prime is specially focused only on wheel profile measurement. It contains a censor and calibration equipment to measure the dimensions of the wheel which is displayed on the sensor display and can be compared with predefined limit values, CPRO pointed out.

According to railway officials, a train's wheel sets are typical wear parts and have significant effects on passenger comfort and safety as well as noise and ride. Profiles of wheels, brake discs, rails and switches are therefore regulated by recurring measurement operations in demanding operating conditions. The challenge lies in the efficient generation of valid measurement data for the entire wheel-rail system. Efficient wheel-set profile measurement can drive timely maintenance actions and help minimise train running time, as well as ensure a smooth and safe journey for rail passengers, Sharma added.

OMRS system:

On-line Monitoring of Rolling stock System (OMRS), as per the Ministry of Railways, is a way-side inspection system consisting of an Acoustic Bearing Detector (ABD) or Rail Bearing Acoustic Monitor (RailBAM) and Wheel Impact Load Detector (WILD)/Wheel Condition Monitor (WCM) to detect the faults in the bearings and wheels of the rolling asset.