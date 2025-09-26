Railways Introduces In-House Developed Apps To Modernize Operations
These applications have been developed in-house and launched by the Electrical Department of Central Railway.
Published : September 26, 2025 at 4:08 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: The railway has introduced Rail-Earth digital applications for Asset Management, which have been developed in-house as part of its step to modernise operations.
These two applications will replace traditional paper-based processes with a centralised, data-driven approach to asset management, enhancing safety and reliability across the rail network.
Informing about the new apps, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, said, “These applications, Sugamrail and Rail Earth, have been developed in-house and launched by the Electrical Department under the guidance of Anoop Kumar Agarwal, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, Central Railway, as part of the railway’s move to modernize operations.”
Sugamrail: For Lifts and Escalators:
Sugamrail is a comprehensive Asset Management System designed for the maintenance and failure analysis of escalators and lifts. The platform is fully paperless, digitizing maintenance schedules and inspection reports.
• Proactive Maintenance: The system sends alerts for frequent failures and when maintenance due dates are missed, ensuring timely attention and high compliance.
• Performance Insight: It provides detailed, asset-wise, and cause-wise failure analysis. Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) such as Mean Time between Failures (MTBF) and Maintenance Compliance Rate are used to assess asset reliability.
• Centralized Monitoring: A role-based access control system allows real-time monitoring of asset status (Critical, Needs Attention, Healthy) at all levels, from depots to headquarters.
Enhanced Passenger Experience
As per the railway, it ensures smooth and continuous operation of escalators and lifts, providing a convenient and hassle-free experience for passengers, especially senior citizens, sick persons, pregnant women, and physically challenged individuals. Regular monitoring through Sugamrail helps identify potential issues, reducing the likelihood of breakdowns and ensuring timely maintenance. In the event of a breakdown, Sugamrail facilitates quick troubleshooting and restoration of escalators and lifts, minimizing downtime and inconvenience to passengers.
Rail-Earth
According to Central Railway, Rail-Earth transforms the management of the railway's electrical earthing pits from a manual to a centralized, data-driven operation. Each pit is assigned a unique serial number, providing staff with easy access to information including location, connected assets, and inspection history.
• Safety Alerts: The application provides immediate alerts for unhealthy pits, overdue inspections, and pits that have never been checked.
• Streamlined Reporting: It facilitates efficient planning and reporting, including the mandatory Pre-Monsoon Compliance Report, ensuring timely safety checks.
• Enhanced Accountability: The digital platform ensures greater accountability and a proactive approach to safety.
Enhanced Safety
Proper earthing eliminates the risk of electric shocks to the public and staff, ensuring a safe working environment. Proper earthing connections reduce the risk of electrical accidents, protecting people from potential harm. It helps prevent damage to electrical systems and equipment, reducing downtime and maintenance costs. Implementing rail earth ensures compliance with electrical safety standards and regulations, promoting a culture of safety within the organization.
