Railways Introduces In-House Developed Apps To Modernize Operations

A train passes by paddy fields against the backdrop of a cloudy monsoon sky at Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur, West Bengal. Representational image. ( IANS )

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: The railway has introduced Rail-Earth digital applications for Asset Management, which have been developed in-house as part of its step to modernise operations.

These two applications will replace traditional paper-based processes with a centralised, data-driven approach to asset management, enhancing safety and reliability across the rail network.

Informing about the new apps, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, said, “These applications, Sugamrail and Rail Earth, have been developed in-house and launched by the Electrical Department under the guidance of Anoop Kumar Agarwal, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, Central Railway, as part of the railway’s move to modernize operations.”

Sugamrail: For Lifts and Escalators:

Sugamrail is a comprehensive Asset Management System designed for the maintenance and failure analysis of escalators and lifts. The platform is fully paperless, digitizing maintenance schedules and inspection reports.

• Proactive Maintenance: The system sends alerts for frequent failures and when maintenance due dates are missed, ensuring timely attention and high compliance.

• Performance Insight: It provides detailed, asset-wise, and cause-wise failure analysis. Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) such as Mean Time between Failures (MTBF) and Maintenance Compliance Rate are used to assess asset reliability.

• Centralized Monitoring: A role-based access control system allows real-time monitoring of asset status (Critical, Needs Attention, Healthy) at all levels, from depots to headquarters.

Enhanced Passenger Experience