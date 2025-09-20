ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Introduces Dual-Detection System To Enhance Safety, Operational Reliability

New Delhi: A dual-detection system, including a double safeguard for track occupancy monitoring and an auto-resetting feature for track position, is being installed by Indian Railways to enhance the safety and operational reliability of trains.

The system will help Railways follow the punctuality of trains to reach designated destinations on time. Highlighting the benefits of the dual-detection system, Alok Chandra Prakash, general secretary of Indian Railways S&T Maintainers' Union (IRSTMU), said, "The system helps Railways to maintain train punctuality and enhance the safety of train operation."

"The dual-detection system comes with an automatic resetting facility. If an axle counter fails, then the second system starts working, enabling trains to pass the section easily. In fact, due to modern technology, during the passing of the second train, it gets into auto-resetting mode. When the third train passes through the section, it automatically starts working," Prakash added.

Navin Kumar, national president of IRSTMU, told ETV Bharat, "This system is fitted at the block section or track circuit to work simultaneously. In case one develops a snag, the other continues working, which helps to maintain train operation easily. Earlier, there was only one axle counter in that situation. In case of failures, the pressure would be put on the signalling staff to rectify the system quickly to resume train operations. But the dual system has reduced that burden," Kumar added.