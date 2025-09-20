Railways Introduces Dual-Detection System To Enhance Safety, Operational Reliability
It comes with an automatic resetting facility. If an axle counter fails, then the second system starts working, enabling trains to pass the section easily.
Published : September 20, 2025 at 3:49 PM IST
New Delhi: A dual-detection system, including a double safeguard for track occupancy monitoring and an auto-resetting feature for track position, is being installed by Indian Railways to enhance the safety and operational reliability of trains.
The system will help Railways follow the punctuality of trains to reach designated destinations on time. Highlighting the benefits of the dual-detection system, Alok Chandra Prakash, general secretary of Indian Railways S&T Maintainers' Union (IRSTMU), said, "The system helps Railways to maintain train punctuality and enhance the safety of train operation."
"The dual-detection system comes with an automatic resetting facility. If an axle counter fails, then the second system starts working, enabling trains to pass the section easily. In fact, due to modern technology, during the passing of the second train, it gets into auto-resetting mode. When the third train passes through the section, it automatically starts working," Prakash added.
Navin Kumar, national president of IRSTMU, told ETV Bharat, "This system is fitted at the block section or track circuit to work simultaneously. In case one develops a snag, the other continues working, which helps to maintain train operation easily. Earlier, there was only one axle counter in that situation. In case of failures, the pressure would be put on the signalling staff to rectify the system quickly to resume train operations. But the dual system has reduced that burden," Kumar added.
The dual-detection system has recently been commissioned in the automatic block section of the Firozabad-Makanpur route to further strengthen safety and operational reliability. "Under the new system, Frauscher-manufactured multi-section digital axle counters have been installed in the track section, operating in parallel with the existing multi-section digital axle counters. This system will provide a double safeguard for track occupancy monitoring," Amit Kumar Singh, public relations officer of Prayagraj Division, North Central Railway, said.
The dual-detection system installed in the Automatic Block Section on the Firozabad-Makanpur route was commissioned last month with all safety protocols in place, he added.
The advanced technology will establish the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and reliability in railway operations. It assures a safe journey for passengers with more secure and seamless transportation.
- Auto-Resetting Feature: Track position is automatically restored after a failure, reducing downtime and manual intervention.
- Manual Reset Box: Manual Reset Boxes are installed in the station master's room, allowing authorised personnel to reset tracks as needed.
- Advanced Safety Guarantee: This system provides an advanced safety guarantee. Even if one system fails, the other system can continue operating uninterrupted.
Also Read: