Railways Installs New Computer-Based Electronic Interlocking System for Safety of Passengers

New Delhi : In a bid to ensure precise control over train movement and eliminate the possibility of human error which will increase safety and security of the passengers, the Indian Railway is installing new computer based electronic interlocking system with Universal Fail Safe Block Instrument which will gradually replace all electrical signaling installations, senior railway officials said.
According to the railways, it has always been a pioneer in providing various facilities to its esteemed passengers especially related to safety and security measures following which it has introduced Electronic Interlocking System that will ensure précis control over train movement and eliminates the possibility of human error.
Mentioning the new system, Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway said, “The railway is gradually replacing all electrical signaling installations with new computer-based electronic interlocking systems.”
Talking about the benefits of technology, Vineet pointed out this technology has brought many benefits which has a tremendous impact on safety as well as helps in increasing the speed of trains. “This system reduces the risk of accidents caused due to conflicting routes, wrong signals or human error. Electronic interlocking can also be integrated with Kavach technology as well as Centralised Traffic Control System (CTC). Moreover, it also enabled efficient functioning thereby reducing operational time,” CPRO said.
“The stations have been provided with a computer based electronic interlocking system with Universal Fail Safe Block instrument. The remaining stations will also be equipped with advanced Electronic Interlocking,” Abhishek pointed out.
Electronic Interlocking uses computer-based systems and electronic devices to control signals, points and level-crossing gates. “Unlike conventional electrical relay interlocking systems where innumerable wires and relays are used, EI uses software and electronic components to manage the interlocking logic. It reads inputs received from the signaling gear in the yard and processes the commands received from the operational console (VDU) in a fail-safe manner, the railways said.
Pankaj Kumar Singh, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Eastern Railways, said passengers-oriented North Eastern Railway is conscious about providing safe and secure traffic facilities to its passengers and strengthening operational ease.
To strengthen safety, 6 level crossings were interlocked, electric lifting barriers were provided at 14 level crossings and sliding boom barriers at 9 level crossings by July this year, he said.
