ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Installs New Computer-Based Electronic Interlocking System for Safety of Passengers

New Delhi : In a bid to ensure precise control over train movement and eliminate the possibility of human error which will increase safety and security of the passengers, the Indian Railway is installing new computer based electronic interlocking system with Universal Fail Safe Block Instrument which will gradually replace all electrical signaling installations, senior railway officials said.

According to the railways, it has always been a pioneer in providing various facilities to its esteemed passengers especially related to safety and security measures following which it has introduced Electronic Interlocking System that will ensure précis control over train movement and eliminates the possibility of human error.

Mentioning the new system, Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway said, “The railway is gradually replacing all electrical signaling installations with new computer-based electronic interlocking systems.”

Talking about the benefits of technology, Vineet pointed out this technology has brought many benefits which has a tremendous impact on safety as well as helps in increasing the speed of trains. “This system reduces the risk of accidents caused due to conflicting routes, wrong signals or human error. Electronic interlocking can also be integrated with Kavach technology as well as Centralised Traffic Control System (CTC). Moreover, it also enabled efficient functioning thereby reducing operational time,” CPRO said.