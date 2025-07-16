Railways Installs MSDAC System To Ensure Undisrupted Train Services During Rains

New Delhi: To ensure uninterrupted train services and improve safety measures during rains and waterlogging, the railway is installing Multi-Section Digital Accel Counter (MSDAC) equipment, which will be fixed parallel to the track circuits. After installing this device, trains will not get delayed even due to track circuit failure when rainwater fills the track.
Highlighting the benefits of MSDAC, Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railways, said, “Special arrangements and safety of signal systems are being made to prevent incidents of disruption of rail operations due to signal failure during the rainy season.”
The railway officials said rail operations are disrupted when signal or track circuit failure occurs due to waterlogging on tracks or water leakage in signalling equipment buildings, following which precautions are to be taken for the safety of the railway signal systems to deal with monsoon rains across the rail network.
“It is often noticed that during the heavy rains and waterlogging, there is a possibility of damage to track circuits, points machines, and cables, and rail traffic is affected due to signal failure caused by leakage of rainwater in the relay room and cabin,” the officials pointed out.
Describing MSDAC, Alok Chandra Prakash, general secretary of Indian Railways S&T Maintainers’ Union, told ETV Bharat, “The railways have identified vulnerable places where waterlogging issues occur every year, where this device, MSDAC, will be fixed to deal with rains and waterlogging. We count the wheels by how many wheels enter the section and out from the section, as the detection devices are fixed in two places (In count and Out count) in the sections.”
Explaining the work of the MSDAC device, Navin Kumar, National President of IRSTMU, told ETV Bharat, “This device is filled with magnetic flux, which is used to detect the passage of train wheels. It is an insulator device with magnetic flux which is able to work in water too. It is connected with a cable through which it provides a message to the main device about trains in and out of the section.”
“MSDAC is a modern device which will help to work better during waterlogging as compared to the current system,” Kumar said.
The Railway has given instructions to make special arrangements for the safety of signal equipment.
In addition, several zones have taken steps to clean off nearby drains and repair work of relay rooms on a war footing to prevent waterlogging near track circuits and other signalling equipment and leakage of water in equipment rooms during monsoon.
Benefits Of MSDAC
The Multi-Section Digital Accel Counter equipment has been installed parallel to the track circuits, following which trains will not get delayed even due to track circuit failure when rainwater fills the track. It is a signalling equipment which is designed to simultaneously detect track emptiness for multiple lines, including the point zone section in a station or yard. The equipment provides double detection features. By installing this equipment, the operation of trains is possible despite track circuit failure due to waterlogging in the yard.
Insulation Of Equipment
All types of insulation of equipment have been checked and replaced as per requirement. Based on the data of previous waterlogging at sensitive places, the level of junction boxes has been raised. Also, track feed charger failure alarms have been installed. Self-restoring PPTC fuses have been installed. Checking of the correct sealing of points, motors, and correct greasing and oiling has been done.
New Standard for safety:
As per the new standard, it is necessary to recheck all signal units after the first rain. All measures are taken to prevent water accumulation on the roofs of the relay room, panel room, and battery room. Along with checking all power supply equipment, standby arrangements are also ensured. All signalling cables, conductors are checked, and correct earthing and insulation are ensured, and a stock of extra cables and equipment is kept for emergencies. Along with the correct earthing of all equipment, measures are also taken to protect it from lightning. Similarly, special checks are also done on communication equipment like OFC and telephone.
Staff Deployment
During heavy rains, additional night staff with vehicles have been deployed to deal with waterlogging and ensure better signalling system work. Apart from this, mock drills will also be conducted from time to time to check the preparations.
