Railways Installs IP Based High-Tech Cameras To Keep Real Time Monitoring Of Rolling Stocks

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: In a bid to keep real-time Monitoring of rolling stock for safety enhancement, the railway has rolled out modern IP-based high-tech cameras installed in some zones.

Explaining the advanced cameras, Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, told ETV Bharat, “These advanced cameras are equipped with features such as high-definition video capture, night vision, and weather resistance, allowing for detailed inspections of trains even in challenging conditions.”

“It will keep vast data on rolling stock, which will help to analyse to find out any shortcomings. On this basis, railways rectify if any issue gets noticed. This situation will save time. These cameras are being installed at the entry point of the station, which will scan the train through high infra cameras, which was earlier done manually. During scanning, it will check wheel temperature, any hanging part or other malfunctions,” he added.

This new system will add more safety features to railway operations, following which passengers as well as trains will remain safe. It will help to avoid train derailment and fire incidents due to overheating. Indian Railways, a few months ago, decided to install CCTV cameras in coaches and locomotives to improve the safety and security of the passengers.

Apart from Rolling Stock monitoring, railways will also install IP-based camera surveillance systems, which will comply with all cybersecurity provisions, and monitoring of CCTV will be carried out by the authorities.