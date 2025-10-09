ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Installs IP Based High-Tech Cameras To Keep Real Time Monitoring Of Rolling Stocks

These cameras are equipped with features like high-definition video capture, night vision, and weather resistance, allowing for detailed inspections of trains even in challenging conditions.

Representational Image (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 9, 2025 at 3:41 PM IST

2 Min Read
By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: In a bid to keep real-time Monitoring of rolling stock for safety enhancement, the railway has rolled out modern IP-based high-tech cameras installed in some zones.

Explaining the advanced cameras, Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, told ETV Bharat, “These advanced cameras are equipped with features such as high-definition video capture, night vision, and weather resistance, allowing for detailed inspections of trains even in challenging conditions.”

“It will keep vast data on rolling stock, which will help to analyse to find out any shortcomings. On this basis, railways rectify if any issue gets noticed. This situation will save time. These cameras are being installed at the entry point of the station, which will scan the train through high infra cameras, which was earlier done manually. During scanning, it will check wheel temperature, any hanging part or other malfunctions,” he added.

This new system will add more safety features to railway operations, following which passengers as well as trains will remain safe. It will help to avoid train derailment and fire incidents due to overheating. Indian Railways, a few months ago, decided to install CCTV cameras in coaches and locomotives to improve the safety and security of the passengers.

Apart from Rolling Stock monitoring, railways will also install IP-based camera surveillance systems, which will comply with all cybersecurity provisions, and monitoring of CCTV will be carried out by the authorities.

The IP-based CCTVs are different from traditional CCTVS as it is enabled with AI-powered analytics for crowd management, unattended baggage alerts, and intrusion detection, remote accessibility for authorised officials via secure network, and mobile devices.

  • High-Quality Imaging:

The railway official said it captures crisp, high-quality images of rolling stock, enabling inspectors to detect potential issues accurately.

  • Real-Time Monitoring:

It allows for real-time monitoring of trains, facilitating swift identification and resolution of problems.

  • Enhanced Safety:

Cameras improve safety by enabling inspectors to identify potential issues before they become major problems.

  • Increased Efficiency:

It streamlines the inspection process during rolling In/Out examination. The PF C&W engineer can conduct a real-time rolling examination of passing trains from his/her office. The installation of these modern cameras demonstrates the railway department's commitment to leveraging technology for improved safety and efficiency, the official stated.

  • Benefits of cameras inside coaches:

As per Rajya Sabha data, this step is expected to reduce miscreant activity, vandalism, thefts, act as a deterrent against crime and aid in investigation. CCTV cameras will be installed in coaches and locomotives. Each coach will be provided with four CCTV cameras - two in each entrance way. Each locomotive will have six CCTV cameras, one camera each at the front, rear and on both sides of the locomotive and one in each cab, along with two desk-mounted microphones. CCTV cameras will be Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification Directorate (STQC).

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

