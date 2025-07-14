ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Installs Fire-Safe Cables In Northeast Train Tunnels To Boost Passenger Safety

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: The Northeast Frontier Railway has, for the first time, installed fire-resistant ‘FRLSZH’ cables in 14 tunnels to protect passengers from the life-threatening impact of flames, smoke, and toxic gases during emergencies.

“The FRLSZH cables are Flame Retardant Low Smoke Zero Halogen. In case of any fire incident in the tunnel, these cables, which are made with some special properties, will help to reduce flames, toxic gases, and fumes,” Divisional Electrical Engineer of Northeast Frontier Railway, Mohd. Zahid Akhtar told ETV Bharat.

“The normal cables often produce more fume, toxic gases, and flames, which easily spread in the tunnel and create havoc. Loco pilots don't proceed ahead due to fumes and toxic gases engulfing the tunnel, but these newly developed cables are quite safe as compared to old cables,” Akhtar said, while highlighting the safety points of the cable.

Initially, these cables have been used in 14 large tunnels in the newly constructed rail line from Bairabi to Sairang, which will directly connect Assam State with Mizoram's capital, Aizawl. A total of 48 tunnels (small and large) are part of the newly constructed rail line.

Now the railway is planning to extend these facilities to the other 34 tunnels in the same stretch and other railway zones where tunnels are being made, the railway officials informed.

In addition, tunnel lights are equipped with anti-vibration technology, IP 66 ingress protection, and high-efficacy LEDs, the engineer pointed out.

More About FRLSZA Cables

FR—In case of fire, the cables will help reduce the fire.

LS—During a fire, the smoke will be less so that visibility doesn't get affected.