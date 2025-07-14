Railways Installs Fire-Safe Cables In Northeast Train Tunnels To Boost Passenger Safety

By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: The Northeast Frontier Railway has, for the first time, installed fire-resistant ‘FRLSZH’ cables in 14 tunnels to protect passengers from the life-threatening impact of flames, smoke, and toxic gases during emergencies.
“The FRLSZH cables are Flame Retardant Low Smoke Zero Halogen. In case of any fire incident in the tunnel, these cables, which are made with some special properties, will help to reduce flames, toxic gases, and fumes,” Divisional Electrical Engineer of Northeast Frontier Railway, Mohd. Zahid Akhtar told ETV Bharat.
“The normal cables often produce more fume, toxic gases, and flames, which easily spread in the tunnel and create havoc. Loco pilots don't proceed ahead due to fumes and toxic gases engulfing the tunnel, but these newly developed cables are quite safe as compared to old cables,” Akhtar said, while highlighting the safety points of the cable.
Initially, these cables have been used in 14 large tunnels in the newly constructed rail line from Bairabi to Sairang, which will directly connect Assam State with Mizoram's capital, Aizawl. A total of 48 tunnels (small and large) are part of the newly constructed rail line.
Now the railway is planning to extend these facilities to the other 34 tunnels in the same stretch and other railway zones where tunnels are being made, the railway officials informed.
In addition, tunnel lights are equipped with anti-vibration technology, IP 66 ingress protection, and high-efficacy LEDs, the engineer pointed out.
More About FRLSZA Cables
FR—In case of fire, the cables will help reduce the fire.
LS—During a fire, the smoke will be less so that visibility doesn't get affected.
ZH: In a fire, harmful or toxic halogen gases won't be released from the burning points.
Akhtar, who is also a part of this project, said these cables will help to save trains as well as passengers. “During a fire incident, it is noticed that the entire tunnel gets filled with flames and smoke that pose a danger to train operation amid heavy smoke and toxic gases that often create a life threat to passengers, but these cables will reduce these issues drastically,” he said.
Tunnel lighting systems
Particularly, those using LED technology offer numerous advantages. These include enhanced safety through improved visibility and reduced glare, energy efficiency with lower power consumption and long lifespans, and reduced maintenance costs due to the durability and longevity of LED lights. They also allow for dynamic control and customisation, enabling adjustments to brightness and lighting patterns based on traffic flow and environmental conditions.
Renewable and green energy
For renewable and green energy initiatives, solar power provided at the station (15 KWP at each station) has been set up. In addition to it, a solar high mast tower and solar lights are provided at the platform, the circulating area, and in the colony.
Safety Inspection: The final stretch of the Bairabi–Sairang New Line Railway Project, from Hortoki to Sairang, was thoroughly inspected by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) last month. As it completes the entire 51.38 km rail line, paving the way for direct rail connectivity to Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, for the very first time.
Significance: Establishes Mizoram as the fourth northeastern state with its capital city linked to the National Railway Network.
Represents an achievement in strengthening rail connectivity across the Northeast region.
Project Overview: The total length is 51.38 km, and the project cost is the revised sanctioned cost of the project, Rs 8071 crore.
