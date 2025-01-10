Railways Installs Automatic Health Checkup Kiosks At Stations

New Delhi: In a bid to provide instant health checkups and reports to passengers at stations under North Western Railway, some Automatic Health Checkup Smart Kiosks have been installed where advanced personal test reports will be shared immediately on travellers’ WhatsApp numbers.

Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railways, said, “The passengers are getting their advanced personal wellness data instantly through Automatic Health Checkup Smart Kiosk started by contract with a private firm and railways for health checkup of travellers at the stations."

Initially, these facilities were introduced at Jodhpur, Jaipur, and Ajmer railway stations after paying a nominal charge of Rs 50 and getting immediate reports of checkups on the basis of various parameters of health with advanced Internet of Things (IoT) sensors at the kiosk, added Shashi Kiran.

CPRO Kiran informed advanced personal wellness data will be available immediately and the test report will be shared immediately on the passenger's number. In the next step, blood sugar testing will start soon under the expansion of the facility.

The state-of-the-art health checkup kiosk has the facility of screening several parameters of health including weight, obesity, and blood pressure in a modern way so that passengers can be aware of their health.

"The purpose of installing health checkup kiosks is that if any alarming report comes about the health of the railway passenger in the screening, then he/she can get timely consultation from any doctor or hospital and get treatment. Trained technicians have been appointed by the firm/company at these health kiosks," railway officials said.

As per the Railways, thirteen parameters of health were tested and the report was sent on mobile in just two minutes. The passenger has to stand on the machine of the health checkup kiosk temporarily installed on the main platform of the station for just one minute, on which he/she will have to feed his mobile number and follow the instructions and the test report will be available on his mobile WhatsApp or the given mail ID. Along with this, the passenger also gets health tips along with the report on WhatsApp immediately for better health.