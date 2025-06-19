Railways Initiates To Hire Clinical Psychologists, Counsellors To Deal With Stress, Work Pressure Of Its Staff

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: In an aim to deal with mental stress, work pressure and family issues among the staffs, North Western Railway (NWR), first time in the railways, has initiated to arrange Clinical Psychologists and Counselling to railway staff as well as their family members which will help to improve railways functioning and employees will perform the duties with full mental health and dedication.

As per a senior official of North Western Railway, the railway is providing services of clinical psychologists for mental health and overall mental well-being of the officers, employees and their families.

Discussing the issue, Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railways, told ETV Bharat, “The railways has taken this initiative after an employee had committed suicide for some reason. After that, NWR has hired clinical psychologists and counsellors to provide better solutions to deal with stress and other concerning issues to railway staff and their families.”

“These counsellors provide their services on a daily basis at designated places and sometimes they visit departments and sections to talk to employees who are facing issues like work stress, family-related problems and other concerning issues which affect their mental health and work efficiency,” CPRO said.

Hailing this initiative for the welfare of the staff, Alok Chandra Prakash, general secretary of Indian Railways S&T Maintainers’ Union (IRSTMU), told ETV Bharat, “It is a good initiative for the staff, but the work pressure will be eased after the filling of vacant posts. In the railways, Welfare Officers are already available to deal with staff’s issues, but the work pressure remains as usual.”

The clinical psychologists have been appointed on a contract basis at North Western Railway Headquarters, all four divisions and Ajmer Workshop. These clinical psychologists and counsellors are providing personal counselling for mental health counselling, such as stress, anxiety, depression and diagnosis and treatment of other mental disorders, the official informed.

In addition, psychotherapeutic support will be provided for marital and family counselling, such as marital disagreements, family discord, counselling for improving family relationships, treatment of behavioural problems such as anger control, drug addiction, internet-related disorders and self-control related difficulties, the NWR official said.

Reacting on the initiative, Ram Sharan, Central President of All India Loco Running Staff Association, told ETV Bharat, “The initiative of providing clinical psychologists and counsellors will not help the loco pilots as we have to perform extra duty hours and during on-duty we are not allowed to talk to our family on phone then how it will help us?.”

The special services for children and adolescents, such as counselling and psychological evaluation services, will be provided for lack of concentration, decline in academic performance, behavioural problems, and lack of confidence. Psychological tests and assessments such as IQ test, personal test, assessment of mental disorders and stress and life skills training, such as workplace stress, time management, communication skills and self-motivation related training and therapy sessions will be conducted by the clinical psychologist. Also, rehabilitation counselling is being provided for long-term mental illnesses or coping after major life changes such as retirement, and an accident, the official added.