Coming Soon, Your Trains To Clock 160kmph Across India

New Delhi: Although semi-high speed trains have the capacity to run up to the speed of 160 to 180 kilometres per hour (kmph), but several sections of Indian Railways are still under development to operate trains on such high speeds following which the Railways keeps limited stoppages to maintain running time schedule of these trains.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway told ETV Bharat, "To maintain time table and speed up train speed, sometime stoppages are reduced because during the stoppage a train takes time for escalation and de-escalation which takes at least six minute extra time."

"For increasing the train speeds up to 160-180 kmph, the upgradation works are being done continuously at various sections. Several improvement works like removal of crossing gates, points and crossings should be upgraded up to a certain standard, and enhancing tracks are being done before increasing the speeds," Sharma said.

As per railway information, the modernisation of track infrastructure involves comprehensive upgrades, including the strengthening of tracks to ensure stability and durability for high-speed operations, the implementation of advanced signalling systems for precise communication and safe train operations, and initiatives safety measures including construction of boundary walls and putting fencing both sides of the tracks to prevent human as well as animal intervention during train operations, increasing number of tracks so that more trains can be made operational at same time.

Shashikant Tripath, CPRO, North Central Railway told ETV Bharat, “Currently, trains between Agra and Delhi run at 160 kmph speed. There are certain conditions to increase train speed from 130 to 160 kmph and above. First-track improvement accordingly Over Head Equipment work, second Signalling, and third Kavach equipment installation for safety works are underway. Once these works get over, the Railways will switch increasing speed."

Some railway officials said these semi-high speed trains are being run on priority basis following which unnecessary stoppages have been curtailed to run as per schedule.

The railway has upgraded over 23,000 track kilometers of across rail network to support train speeds of up to 130 kmph, which will help to reduce travel times for millions of passengers nationwide. With nearly one-fifth of the railway network now equipped for higher speeds, these have been made possible through robust safety measures such as modern signalling systems and strategic fencing, marking a new era of efficiency and reliability in train travel.

To accommodate high speeds safely, railways have prioritised safety fencing along high-speed track sections which will not only ensure the smooth operation of trains but also minimise the risk of accidents. Compared to the previous year, specialised train services during periods of peak demand increased significantly by 54 per cent, reaching 57,169 services.

What Minister says:

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, recently informed the Parliament, that 136 Vande Bharat train services, having Chair Cars, are operational in rail network.

"Speed of train services including Vande Bharat, Gatiman Services and Shatabdi Services, is dependent on various factors like Maximum Permissible speed of the sections, gradient of the sections enroute, speed potential of rolling stock/Loco, availability of path, speed restrictions on account of maintenance works, signalling system, and number of stoppages. To optimally utilise the speed potential of the Vande Bharat Coaches, all the Vande Bharat Express trains have been charted at the Maximum Permissible Speed of the sections enroute," he said.

Passengers View:

"As a passenger, I always expect speed and punctuality from the Railways. When I came to know about semi-high speed trains in India, I was very happy but most of the trains don’t run above 130 kmph speed then what is the use of producing high speed rolling stocks. Authorities should first develop infrastructure then introduce such high speed trains," a passenger Sourabh Kumar, who was going to Chandigarh, told ETV Bharat.

"Before high speed trains, we need proper infrastructure for these trains without basic amenities. How can we expect that these trains will run at 180 kmph speed? Reducing the stations, crossing these trains on priority basis, and short waiting time will not help in the long term to achieve the high speed dream. Officials should complete development work at a fast pace to achieve their high speed targate," said Kavita Sharma, resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Survey for increase speed:

As per data, to increase the speed and capacity of Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi Howrah routes.

Delhi-Mumbai section (1386 Km): The work for raising sectional speed to 160 kmph has been sanctioned and is in advance stage, out of 1386 Km route length, 196 Km has 4 rail lines and construction of 3rd and 4th line between Dahanu Road-Virar (64 Km) has been taken up, survey for 3rd and 4th line in the balance section for 1126 KM has been sanctioned, and 1404 Km of Western DFC (double line) has been commissioned and the work in the balance section for 102 Km has been taken up.

Delhi-Howrah section (1450 Km)-The work for raising sectional speed to 160 kmph has been sanctioned and is in advance stage, presently, out of 1450 Km route length, 194 Km is 4 line section, 312 Km is 3 line section and balance 944 Km is double line rail section, surveys for construction of 3rd line of 480 km, 4th line of 96 Km and 5th line of 151 Km have been sanctioned, and eastern DFC (1337 Km) has been commissioned.