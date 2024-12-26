ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Identify Vulnerable Spots, Dig Trenches To Prevent Unauthorised Trespassing On Tracks

New Delhi: In a bid to enhance safety measures and prevent unauthorised trespassing from railway tracks, the railways are identifying vulnerable points where run-overs happen repeatedly where trenches will be made and put barricades there to prevent illegal practice of crossing tracks, which often cause fatal accidents.

Describing the illegal trespassing issue, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), said, “The railways are taking proactive measures for barricading and trenching of unauthorised trespassing locations on railway tracks as every year many lives are lost while trying to cross the railway tracks at unauthorised points.”

As a part of the drive to ensure further safety, the railways have eliminated all unmanned level crossing gates. In addition to that, NFR is also putting in efforts to prohibit unauthorised crossing of railway tracks, which can lead to fatal accidents.

“Railways identified the vulnerable locations where run-over is taking place repeatedly and has taken measures to minimise accidents. Out of a total of 950 identified unauthorised trespassing locations over the railway, 809 have already been barricaded, 235 in Tinsukia, 221 in Lumding, 88 in Rangiya, 171 in Alipurduar and 94 in Katihar,” Sharma informed.

“There are two types of trespassing, animal and human, on railway tracks. For cattle, we construct boundary walls, and fencing and dig trenches to prevent vehicles from passing from tracks. These works have been in progress at various sections," Shashikant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railways told ETV Bharat.

Besides the trenches made near tracks, the railways have been constructing boundary walls and putting fencing along the tracks in high-speed train routes which will prevent trespassing and fatal accidents causing loss of human lives on track. The spots have been identified to build boundary walls along the tracks. The project will be done on the Delhi to Mumbai and Delhi to Kolkata routes.

South East Central Railway officials recently said to stay away from the tracks. "Avoid crossing railway tracks! Trespassing is a punishable offence under Section 147 of the Railway Act, 1989."

Giving similar views, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Lucknow division North Eastern Railways pointed out that crossing railway tracks can be fatal. Prioritise safety by using Foot-Over Bridges, lifts and escalators.