Railways Identifies 50 Vulnerable Points, Initiates Safety Measures For Smooth Operation

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Amid heavy rains in the northeast with several places facing flood-like conditions, the Railways have identified 50 such vulnerable points where safety measures are being taken to ensure passengers' safety and maintain smooth train operation.

Elaborating on the initiative, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway, said, "The railways is taking long-term measures to deal with flood situations in the Northeast Frontier division to ensure the zone doesn't face such issues every year. New technologies have helped a lot this year to guard against heavy rain effects on several sections."

"Senior officials, including the additional general manager and divisional Railway manager, are personally supervising the situation. Trolley patrolling is being carried out by officers to ensure close monitoring and regular inspections are being undertaken. To further strengthen ground-level vigilance, senior officers have also been deputed in the field to closely monitor vulnerable locations and coordinate prompt responses as needed," Sharma informed.

"The railways is planning to introduce technologies including drone-based light detection and ranging, high-resolution aerial imaging, electromagnetic surveys over hill sections, early detection of underground faults and waterlogged areas, terrestrial laser scanning (TLS) at critical points for enhancing tunnel safety, and structural monitoring at branch lines to mitigate heavy rainfall situation," Sharma pointed out.

Highlighting the benefits of advanced technology, Sharma said these new-edge technologies are helping to reduce the effects of rain on train movement. "Due to heavy rains, a few trains have been cancelled, including six pairs of passenger trains, on branch lines," he added.

For strict monitoring of the tracks, especially of 50 vulnerable points, several teams of officials and staff have been formed and assigned specific areas for visits to get updated information to maintain uninterrupted and safe train services across the northeastern region, particularly in response to the ongoing heavy monsoon rains.

"Recognising the challenges posed by the region's complex terrain and severe weather conditions, the railways has deployed stationary watchmen at all vulnerable locations, with particular emphasis on critical sections such as the Lumding–Badarpur hills section and various locations in Tripura. Regular patrolling is being conducted to monitor the condition of tracks and infrastructure," Sharma added.

Moreover, TLS has been introduced at critical points to enhance tunnel safety and structural monitoring during peak rainfall.

Taking to social media platform X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "A short while ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji called me to enquire about the current flood situation in Assam. I briefed him on how continuous rainfall in Assam and adjoining states has led to flooding and impacted many lives. I also apprised him of the relief operation undertaken by the state government."

"The PM expressed concern and assured full support from the Central Government for our relief and rehabilitation efforts. Grateful for his guidance and unwavering support to the people of Assam," Sarma added.

As per railways, some trains have been cancelled or partially cancelled due to very heavy rainfall and inundated tracks in the Baraigram-Dullabcherra section of Assam.

Silchar-Dullabcherra train(55688) has been cancelled for June 3, Dullabcherra-Silchar train (55687) has been cancelled till June 4, Badarpur-Dullabcherra-Badarpur train (55690/55689) has been cancelled for June 3, and Guwahati-Dullabcherra-Guwahati train (15617/15618) will be short-terminated or short-originated at/from Baraigram and will remain cancelled between Baraigram and Dullabcherra till June 3.