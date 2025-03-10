ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Heightens Up Security, Introduces Measures To Prevent Overcrowding Ahead Of Holi

New Delhi: In a bid to provide a safe and secure journey to the passengers on Railways during the Holi festive, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have tightened up security arrangements to keep vigil on hooliganism in the trains as well as stations in the rail network.

According to officials, the security personnel are monitoring tracks, platforms and trains. They are trying to rope in villagers who live near railway tracks to curb any untoward incidents during the festival. The security personnel have made aware villagers and asked them to report if they notice any suspicious activities near the tracks.

The security personnel have also initiated intensive checking and foot patrolling at the entry and exit gates, platforms, parking, trains, and tracks of railway stations.

According to SP GRP Prayagraj, to prevent criminal incidents and enhance security, the GRP in Prayagraj is actively patrolling and inspecting the outer and railway tracks of various stations while monitoring suspicious individuals.

Senior officials inspected Agra Cantt, Agra Fort and Mathura Junction and issued directions regarding strengthening the security of railway tracks, trains, and passengers during Holi. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently held a high-level meeting on crowd control at stations and issued several directions.

Southern Railways will run special trains Weekly and biweekly to clear the rush of passengers. Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railways said for the convenience of the rail passengers and to clear extra rush during the ensuing Holi, Railways has decided to run special trains in the Charlapallid-Gorakhpur-Charlapalli, Subedarganj-Delhi, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus- Banaras routes as well as special trains will be made operational on other routes of different railway zones.