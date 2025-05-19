ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Adopts Green Energy For Eco Conservation To Reduce Carbon Emissions

New Delhi: To achieve the aim of getting Zero and Zero-Plus energy in the railway infrastructure of environmental protection and sustainable energy use, various railway zones have adopted green energy following which another 19 buildings have been identified to make energy conservation to save revenue as well as CO2 emissions.

Elaborating the implementation of the green sustainable energy system, Shashikant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railways told ETV Bharat, “NCR has prepared a detailed action plan towards getting ‘Zero’ and ‘Zero-Plus’ energy certification for its office buildings which is an example of adopting green energy by railways across the country.”

“This zone has produced 11.87 million units of clean energy from solar plants of 12.7 MW capacity which saved Rs 5.34 crore and prevented about 9968 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions,” Tripathi added.

Under the green sustainable energy program, by assessing the total energy consumption of the buildings, the buildings’ energy requirements are supplied in a self-sufficient manner with the help of world-class technologies and solar panels. As a result, these buildings have been issued ‘Zero’ and ‘Zero-Plus’ certificates by the Bureau of Energy Conservation.

As per North Central Railway officials, around 10 buildings including the Passenger Reservation Office at Dholpur (Rajasthan), Training Centre at Wagon Repair Factory Complex at Jhansi, Parcel Office at Aligarh, 4 buildings at Kanpur Electric Loco Shed and 3 buildings at General Manager office Prayagraj, have received this certification by BEE in the year 2024-25.

“In the next phase, 19 buildings have been identified which have full potential for BEE certification. Among these buildings are Subedarganj Station, Multi-Disciplinary Divisional Training Institute (MDDTI) Kanpur, Khajuraho, and Tikamgarh Stations, and several buildings at Jhansi Wagon Factory,” the railway official informed.

According to the Ministry of Railway, the railways has planned to progressively get renewable energy from various power procurement modes.