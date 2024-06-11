Railways Gears up to Deal with Rainy Days to Ensure Smooth Operations of Trains

New Delhi: Indian Railways has geared up to deal with rainy days to ensure smooth operations of rails and the safety of passengers across the rail network without any hindrance, senior railway officials said on Tuesday.

The railways is trying to ensure seamless operations following which it has undertaken a comprehensive set of measures aimed at minimising disruptions and ensuring passenger safety, officials said.

Describing the railways' efforts to run smooth rail operations, Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, told ETV Bharat, “Every year, railways take several steps to ensure undisturbed rail services during rainy days. For this, rail tracks, signals, bridges and other infrastructure have been checked by the department staff concerned.”

The railway’s Central Zone has also taken up several initiatives to fortify its infrastructure and operational readiness for the monsoon. Several locations have already been identified where water-logging occurs many times. To deal with this issue, pumps will be installed to drain out accumulated rainwater, a senior railway official said.

Drain desilting: De-silting and cleaning of drains on several sections have either been completed or under progress.

Culvert Maintenance: Railways has cleaned culverts on its various sections and work is presently in progress on cleaning several other culverts.

Tree pruning: Work of cutting and trimming of trees, which create disturbance to drivers’ vision to see signal lights in progress. Muck and long grass removal from the railways have set a target for cleaning and removal of muck and grass from main lines.

Control Room operations: Working round-the-clock Control Rooms will keep close monitoring and constant updates.

Electric supply: The traction distribution department, which provides electric supply to the train engines, has made efforts to ensure uninterrupted power supply to locomotives.

Signalling and telecommunication: The department has made all-out efforts, such as testing cables for low insulation, replacing identified defective cables and protecting cables on bridges and culverts.

Read more: Railways Go Green; Take Initiatives To Reduce Pollution, Promote Energy Efficient Resources