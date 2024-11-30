Railways' Gag Order For Staff; 'Photography, Videography Barred At Train Yards, Inside Workshops'

New Delhi: The Railways has issued a gag order to its ground staff posted at the yard stations and inside the workshops as it barred them from taking photos or videos, or sharing them.
The directive comes only days after a railway employee died on November 9, 2024, after getting stuck in the buffers of an engine and a power car at the Barauni Junction in Bihar. The images of the tragic incident went viral, triggering widespread criticism against the Railways. Later, a preliminary investigation determined that the incident was caused by a lack of coordination between two rail employees during a shunting operation.
Expressing their displeasure on the order, several railway unions said it was a violation of freedom of expression and amounts to suppressing the rights of employees.
Reacting to the issue, General Secretary of the All India Railwaymen’s Federation, Shiv Gopal Mishra, told ETV Bharat, “I didn’t see this order letter but if there is any such letter then it is wrong. We don’t accept any violation of employees.”
As per Eastern Railway’s letter, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, guidelines have been issued to the ground-level staff, mainly at yard and station level or inside the workshop that no photography or videography may be taken by any railway staff which is defaming or tarnishing railway’s image. Also, the circulation of any such video is strictly prohibited.
Several staff said taking videos in good faith and sending their staff was not harmful as it helps to make them aware to avoid repeating the same mistake in future.
Sanjay Kumar Pandhi, Working President of the Indian Railway Loco Runningmen Organisation told ETV Bharat, “Railways is public transport so any incident should be put on public domain. If a person makes a video or clicks photos in good faith there is no issue. Any person can report an incident in good faith or the public interest.”
General Secretary of the Indian Railway S&T Maintainers’ Union (IRSTMU), Alok Chandra Prakash echoed similar sentiments saying that this type of order “demoralises the employees' morale” and “suppresses” their rights.
The letter also mentions that if any “unauthorised” or “outsider” is found to be taking videos of any untoward incident in Railway tracks and premises, immediate FIR may be lodged against the person.
