Railways' Gag Order For Staff: 'Photography, Videography Barred At Train Yards, Inside Workshops'

New Delhi: The Railways has issued a gag order to its ground staff posted at the yard stations and inside the workshops as it barred them from taking photos or videos, or sharing them.

The directive comes only days after a railway employee died on November 9, 2024, after getting stuck in the buffers of an engine and a power car at the Barauni Junction in Bihar. The images of the tragic incident went viral, triggering widespread criticism against the Railways. Later, a preliminary investigation determined that the incident was caused by a lack of coordination between two rail employees during a shunting operation.

Expressing their displeasure on the order, several railway unions said it was a violation of freedom of expression and amounts to suppressing the rights of employees.

Reacting to the issue, General Secretary of the All India Railwaymen’s Federation, Shiv Gopal Mishra, told ETV Bharat, “I didn’t see this order letter but if there is any such letter then it is wrong. We don’t accept any violation of employees.”

As per Eastern Railway’s letter, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, guidelines have been issued to the ground-level staff, mainly at yard and station level or inside the workshop that no photography or videography may be taken by any railway staff which is defaming or tarnishing railway’s image. Also, the circulation of any such video is strictly prohibited.